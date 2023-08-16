Report: Fox Unimpressed With Skip Bayless’ New Undisputed Cast

The search for Skip Bayless’ next co-host on FS1’s Undisputed is underway. Instead of replacing former co-host Shannon Sharpe with one marquee name, Undsiputed has elected to bring in multiple personalities, such as Richard Sherman and Rachel Nichols, to arm Bayless with a rotation of debaters. However, a report by Michael McCarthy of Front Office Sports states that Fox is unimpressed with this strategy.

Fox Unimpressed With Skip Bayless’ New Undisputed Cast

Here's Q asked by some inside Fox Sports. Why is @RealSkipBayless only looking outside for @ShannonSharpe's replacements when there's debate talent inside Fox like @getnickwright, @JoyTaylorTalks and Doug Gottlieb, host of @gottliebshow. https://t.co/TM2wOZQvME via @FOS — Michael McCarthy (@MMcCarthyREV) August 15, 2023

According to the report, Bayless’ decision to mirror the rotating panel of guests strategy implemented by Stephen A. Smith and First Take has not been well-received by Fox Sports. Additionally, the company is not thrilled about the new hires to replace Sharpe, who departed in June and may join First Take temporarily.

So far, Bayless has lined up Sherman, Nichols, and rapper Lil Wayne as panelists for the Undisputed relaunch on August 28.

However, the report states this group of debaters is inferior to First Take’s guests, including Michael Irvin, Chris “Mad Dog” Russo, and other ESPN analysts.

“This is it? This is literally copying exactly what ESPN is doing,” one TV talent said in the report. “And it will make a bad show worse. Rachel Nichols has never been a debater or given opinions. She’s a great interviewer. So this is a classic miscast.”

Don’t Expect Nick Wright On Undisputed

Skip Bayless reportedly refuses to work with Nick Wright, per @MMcCarthyREV “‘Skip doesn’t want to work with Nick Wright,’ answered the source. ‘Skip doesn’t want to work with anybody who will make him look bad. And Nick would disembowel him on the air.’” pic.twitter.com/vMY8reSxXF — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) August 15, 2023

One place where Bayless hasn’t looked for Sharpe’s replacement is Fox’s current roster, which includes Joy Taylor, Emmanuel Acho, Doug Gottlieb, and Chris Broussard.

The decision to outsource talent instead of promoting within has not sat well with certain FS1 talents.

Don’t expect Nick Wright, host of FS1’s First Things First, to appear on Undisputed anytime soon. Wright is one of the FS1’s biggest stars and best debaters. However, Bayless fears what Wright could do to him in debate, so much so that the veteran personality will not invite the rising star on Undisputed.

“Skip doesn’t want to work with Nick Wright,” a source told McCarthy. “Skip doesn’t want to work with anybody who will make him look bad. And Nick would disembowel him on the air.”

Bayless has the final say as to who will appear on the show. Whoever Bayless hires, it may not matter in the long run considering First Take triples Undisputed’s audience.

