News

Richard Sherman Joining FS1’s Undisputed With Skip Bayless

Author image
Dan Girolamo
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
Richard Sherman on the Prime Video Thursday Night Football

Skip Bayless has a new cohost as Richard Sherman is joining FS1’s Undisputed, Andrew Marchand of the NY Post reported on Monday.

Richard Sherman To Debate With Skip Bayless on FS1’s Undisputed

Sherman replaces Shannon Sharpe, who departed Undisputed in June after seven years.

Marchand is reporting that Sherman will join the show for around 50-100 shows per year, “mostly during football season.” A contract has not been signed, but an agreement is in place.

Sherman will still appear on Prime Video’s Thursday Night Football as an analyst.

Marchand also mentions that FS1 is interested in bringing in Keyshawn Johnson, the former NFL veteran and analyst who was laid off by ESPN this summer.

Rapper Lil Wayne, a personal friend of Bayless, recorded the show’s new theme and will appear on Undisputed every Friday when the show returns on August 28.

Richard Sherman and Skip Bayless Once Had A Public Feud

The move to bring in Sherman may surprise some, considering he once had a public feud with Bayless.

In a memorable First Take appearance, Sherman and Bayless exchanged verbal insults at one another, arguing as to who has accomplished more in their respective fields.

However, the beef has (allegedly) been squashed for now.

Comprehensive Betting Guides 2023

Topics  
News NFL News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Dan Girolamo

Twitter Linkedin
Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Related To News

News
2014 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships - Day 2

Simone Biles Wins Big At Core American Classic

Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Aug 6 2023
News
NFL Preaseason betting
How to Bet On NFL Preseason Games in Vermont | VT Sports Betting Apps
Author image Lee Astley  •  Aug 5 2023
News
Katie Ledecky
Swimmer Katie Ledecky Surpasses Michael Phelps’s Record Of Most Individual World Titles
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Jul 31 2023
News
Swimming - Olympics: Day 7
Five takeaways from the second week of the 2023 FINA World Aquatics Championships
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jul 30 2023
News
Mollie O'Callaghan
Mollie O’Callaghan new breakout Australian swimming star at World Championships
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jul 26 2023
News
NY Unicorns
ChatGPT Rebrands 10 Pro Sports Teams With Name Changes, New Logos, & Redesigned Jerseys: A Nod to ‘Twitter’ and ‘X’
Author image David Evans  •  Jul 30 2023
News
NASCAR: Daytona 500
Three Takeaways from Donald Trump’s Interview on UFC Unfiltered
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  Jul 25 2023
More News
Arrow to top