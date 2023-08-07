Richard Sherman Joining FS1’s Undisputed With Skip Bayless

Skip Bayless has a new cohost as Richard Sherman is joining FS1’s Undisputed, Andrew Marchand of the NY Post reported on Monday.

Richard Sherman To Debate With Skip Bayless on FS1’s Undisputed

NEWS: Richard Sherman will join Undisputed to verbally spar with Skip Bayless, The Post has learned. https://t.co/ffX3gf3Sll — Andrew Marchand (@AndrewMarchand) August 7, 2023

Sherman replaces Shannon Sharpe, who departed Undisputed in June after seven years.

Marchand is reporting that Sherman will join the show for around 50-100 shows per year, “mostly during football season.” A contract has not been signed, but an agreement is in place.

Sherman will still appear on Prime Video’s Thursday Night Football as an analyst.

Marchand also mentions that FS1 is interested in bringing in Keyshawn Johnson, the former NFL veteran and analyst who was laid off by ESPN this summer.

Rapper Lil Wayne, a personal friend of Bayless, recorded the show’s new theme and will appear on Undisputed every Friday when the show returns on August 28.

My brother Lil Wayne has agreed every Friday going forward to do a segment with me live on Undisputed. He is heart and soul into the show’s relaunch.

pic.twitter.com/1QjkMqPwaM — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) August 5, 2023

Richard Sherman and Skip Bayless Once Had A Public Feud

The move to bring in Sherman may surprise some, considering he once had a public feud with Bayless.

In a memorable First Take appearance, Sherman and Bayless exchanged verbal insults at one another, arguing as to who has accomplished more in their respective fields.

However, the beef has (allegedly) been squashed for now.

