Stephen A. Smith On Shannon Sharpe: ‘I Want Him On First Take’

ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith responded to the news that Shannon Sharpe has been in talks to join First Take and ESPN.

“I want Shannon Sharpe on First Take, and I aim to get him,” Smith said on Friday’s edition of The Stephen A. Smith Show.

The man @ShannonSharpe can pull up with a bottle of Hennessy for all I care. I want him on First Take pic.twitter.com/FdL78bnGps — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) July 21, 2023

Stephen A. Smith Would Welcome Shannon Sharpe to First Take

Smith acknowledged that ESPN is in talks with Sharpe to join the network.

“We are definitely talking to Shannon Sharpe,” Smith said. “The conversations are official. The reports have not been misnomers or misreported or anything like that. We are talking to him, and I’m hopeful, very hopeful, and very confident that ultimately we will be announcing sooner than later that he will be on First Take.”

Earlier this week, Front Office Sports reported that Sharpe was in discussions to join ESPN as a contributor, meaning he can appear on multiple shows, such as First Take, in a part-time capacity.

Sharpe, who left Undisputed and Fox Sports in June, is looking to make his next media move before the start of the 2023 NFL season.

Stephen A. Smith Continues To Strengthen First Take’s Lineup Of Panelists

Since becoming executive producer of First Take, Smith has brought in a rotating group of entertaining personalities to join the debate desk. Michael Irvin debated Smith every Monday during the 2022 NFL Season, and Chris “Mad Dog” Russo appears on the show every Wednesday.

Sharpe is still the host of the successful Club Shay Shay podcast, and the Hall of Famer may join FanDuel in some capacity, so the ESPN role is not expected to be full-time.

Whatever the role is, Smith is publicly lobbying for Sharpe to join him on the desk.

“I don’t give a damn if he brings a bottle of Hennessy with him,” Smith said. “I want Shannon Sharpe on First Take. OK. Period.”

