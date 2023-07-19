Report: Shannon Sharpe May Join ESPN As A Contributor

Shannon Sharpe may have found his employer. According to Michael McCarthy and A.J. Perez of Front Office Sports, Sharpe has talked to ESPN about joining the network as a contributor.

Shannon Sharpe May Join ESPN As A Contributor

Shannon Sharpe has spoken to ESPN about becoming a high-profile “contributor," sources tell FOS. Sharpe could join the rotating cast of names debating Stephen A. Smith on 'First Take.'@MMcCarthyREV and @byajperez's story » https://t.co/xm5PyQKabN pic.twitter.com/x8Kuv2hu2z — Front Office Sports (@FOS) July 19, 2023

As a contributor at ESPN, Sharpe would notably join First Take in a part-time role to debate host Stephen A. Smith. Sharpe’s role would be similar to that of Michael Irvin and Chris “Mad Dog” Russo, who each appear on First Take one day a week.

Front Office Sports sources say Sharpe could also appear on other ESPN shows, including NFL Live, Sunday NFL Countdown, and Monday NFL Countdown.

If Sharpe contributes to ESPN, he will still be allowed to host his podcast, Club Shay Shay, which has 1.23 million subscribers. The former co-host of FS1’s Undisputed with Skip and Shannon has also been in talks to join FanDuel in some capacity.

Sharpe’s role with ESPN has not been finalized. Whatever Sharpe decides to do, sources say it will be finalized before the start of the 2023 NFL Season in September.

Stephen A. Smith Addresses Shannon Sharpe To ESPN

Look for me on Friday, Folks! I’ll be addressing all the things I need to address. Back on “The Stephen A. Smith Show” podcast on Friday — then LIVE on @FirstTake Monday morning. See y’all in a minute. Buckle Up!!! https://t.co/w4wHgLbUWQ — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) July 19, 2023

As a true showman and entertainer, Smith has championed Sharpe joining First Take.

After the FOS story broke, Smith tweeted he will address Sharpe’s rumored deal with ESPN on his podcast, The Stephen A. Smith Show, on Friday.

Sharpe responded to Smith’s tweet, asking the First Take host to FaceTime him before his meetings before including multiple popcorn emojis.

In late May, Sharpe agreed to a buyout with Fox Sports, which ended his seven-year partnership with Skip Bayless on Undisputed. Sharpe’s last show was on June 13.

Whatcha addressing on Fri? I’ve got some free time so feel free 2 FT me b4 my meetings. 🍿🍿🍿🍿🍿🍿🍿🍿🍿🍿🍿🍿🍿🍿🍿🍿🍿🍿🍿🍿🍿🍿🍿 https://t.co/D3fdEvJHTm — shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) July 19, 2023

