News

Report: Shannon Sharpe May Join ESPN As A Contributor

Author image
Dan Girolamo
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
NFL: NFL Honors-Red Carpet

Shannon Sharpe may have found his employer. According to Michael McCarthy and A.J. Perez of Front Office Sports, Sharpe has talked to ESPN about joining the network as a contributor.

Shannon Sharpe May Join ESPN As A Contributor

As a contributor at ESPN, Sharpe would notably join First Take in a part-time role to debate host Stephen A. Smith. Sharpe’s role would be similar to that of Michael Irvin and Chris “Mad Dog” Russo, who each appear on First Take one day a week.

Front Office Sports sources say Sharpe could also appear on other ESPN shows, including NFL Live, Sunday NFL Countdown, and Monday NFL Countdown.

If Sharpe contributes to ESPN, he will still be allowed to host his podcast, Club Shay Shay, which has 1.23 million subscribers. The former co-host of FS1’s Undisputed with Skip and Shannon has also been in talks to join FanDuel in some capacity.

Sharpe’s role with ESPN has not been finalized. Whatever Sharpe decides to do, sources say it will be finalized before the start of the 2023 NFL Season in September.

Stephen A. Smith Addresses Shannon Sharpe To ESPN

As a true showman and entertainer, Smith has championed Sharpe joining First Take.

After the FOS story broke, Smith tweeted he will address Sharpe’s rumored deal with ESPN on his podcast, The Stephen A. Smith Show, on Friday.

Sharpe responded to Smith’s tweet, asking the First Take host to FaceTime him before his meetings before including multiple popcorn emojis.

In late May, Sharpe agreed to a buyout with Fox Sports, which ended his seven-year partnership with Skip Bayless on Undisputed. Sharpe’s last show was on June 13.

Comprehensive Betting Guides 2023

 

Topics  
News
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Dan Girolamo

Twitter Linkedin
Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Related To News

News
Jake Paul watches a game between the Miami Heat and the New York Knicks

Netflix’s UNTOLD Trailer Previews Docs On Jake Paul, Florida Football

Author image Dan Girolamo  •  23h
News
Shawn Johnson Nastia Liukin
ESPN’s Mina Kimes And Olympic Gold Medalist Gymnast Shawn Johnson Debut Baby Bumps At ESPY Awards
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Jul 13 2023
News
usatsi_13734140
College Football: Big Ten West Preview, Predictions
Author image Colin Lynch  •  Jul 13 2023
News
NBA: Finals-Los Angeles Lakers at Miami Heat
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Shares True Feelings on Trade From the Lakers
Author image Mathew Huff  •  Jul 12 2023
News
justintucker
Most Accurate NFL Kickers Ever: Justin Tucker Leads List At 90.5%
Author image jamesboutros  •  Jul 13 2023
News
Tim Cook Apple CEO
Top-10 Highest-Paid CEOs: Apple’s Tim Cook Lands 10th On List
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Jul 11 2023
News
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (left) and NFL commissioner Roger Goodell
Top-5 Highest-Earning U.S. Sports Leagues in Sponsorship Revenue
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Jul 10 2023
More News
Arrow to top