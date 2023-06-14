Shannon Sharpe cried when thanking Skip Bayless in his final episode of Undisputed on FS1. Watch Sharpe and Bayless give each other kudos in their final time on air together.

Shannon Sharpe officially signed off at FS1 on Tuesday, ending his seven-year partnership with Skip Bayless, but not before things got a little emotional.

Sharpe teared up when thanking Skip Bayless for their time together on the show.

The duo has been going at it on ‘Undisputed’ since 2016 but Sharpe recently agreed to a contract buyout with Fox Sports. As part of the agreement, Sharpe’s Club Shay Shay podcast will also no longer fall under the Fox Sports umbrella.

Sharpe and Bayless have had a tumultuous relationship during their time on the daily two-and-a-half-hour sports debate show. At times, fans have been able to feel the animosity on air between the two adversaries as arguments turned into personal attacks on both sides.

However, both sportscasters changed their tune in the final episode, expressing respect and gratitude for each other.

In his final episode, Sharpe took the time to thank Bayless for everything that he’s done for him since he joined FS1. Bayless also extended some warm words for Sharpe, who seemed content to take the next step in his journey.

Watch Sharpe’s emotional thank you below.

Unc Shannon sharpe got emotional thanking Skip bayless 🥺😭❤️💯 pic.twitter.com/RhkOpX353L — Shannonnn sharpes Burner (PARODY Account) (@shannonsharpeee) June 13, 2023

Sharpe Officially Signs Off Of FS1’s Undisputed

Before Sharpe left Fox Sports for good, he took some time to thank the company and some people that helped him along his journey.

In particular, he had some warm words for his former boss, Jamie Horowitz, who flew out to Atlanta to convince Sharpe to join the network.

Check out Sharpe’s final sign-off below.

Shannon Sharpe officially signs off It was a great run 🫡 pic.twitter.com/zYfQhN2Q7k — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) June 13, 2023

Where Will Shannon Sharpe Go Next?

During his time at FS1, Sharpe became a star known for his charisma and fiery attitude.

Many fans of Undisputed will be wondering what’s next for the NFL Hall of Famer. A few potential destinations stand out as potential opportunities for Sharpe. ESPN, CBS, and FanDuel TV all make sense for Sharpe.

There are other options too.

Sharpe could also join former TV hosts like Tucker Carlson, who have taken a more ambitious route by broadcasting shows independently on Twitter.

