Rachel Nichols To Join FS1’s Undisputed With Skip Bayless

Rachel Nichols will join FS1’s Undisputed as a panelist, John Ourand of Sports Business Journal reports.

Rachel Nichols Joining FS1’s Undisputed

Rachel Nichols will appear on FS1's “Undisputed” opposite Skip Bayless, per sources.https://t.co/WteoHk6zvp — John Ourand (@Ourand_SBJ) August 9, 2023

Nichols joins Skip Bayless on FS1’s Undisputed, which is currently on hiatus until August 28.

Nichols becomes the second new panelist added to Undisputed, with the first being Richard Sherman, who is expected to join the show for 50-100 shows a year, predominantly during football season.

Ourand’s report also mentions that FS1 is considering adding former NFL stars Michael Irvin or Keyshawn Johnson to the rotation of panelists. An NBA-focused analyst is expected to be on the show when the season starts.

Rapper Lil Wayne, a personal friend of Bayless, will be on the show every Friday for at least one segment, Bayless announced on his podcast.

Undisputed Electing To Replace Shannon Sharpe With Multiple Panelists

Undisputed has elected to replace Shannon Sharpe with multiple panelists instead of one full-time debater. Sharpe exited the show in June after seven years.

Nichols joined Showtime Sports in 2022, where she hosted the show Headliners. Nichols notably worked for ESPN and CNN/Turner Sports. Her second tenure at ESPN ended in controversy after a private phone call was leaked, where she complained that ESPN chose Maria Taylor to host NBA Countdown for the 2020 NBA Finals instead of Nichols, who claimed it was in her contract. ESPN also wrote a press release stating Nichols would host Finals coverage.

ESPN removed Nichols from working on the 2021 NBA Finals and canceled her daily show, The Jump. Nichols officially left the network in January 2022 after settling with ESPN.

Comprehensive Betting Guides 2023