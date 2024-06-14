Sharks name Ryan Warsofsky head coach

The San Jose Sharks have decided on their new coach. In an interesting decision, they are staying within the organization. On Thursday according to Josh Wegman of The Score, the San Sharks promoted Ryan Warsofsky of North Marshfield, Massachusetts. After Warsofsky has spent the last two seasons as the Sharks assistant coach, he is now the head coach.

Struggles while David Quinn was head coach

Warsofsky replaces David Quinn of Cranston, Rhode Island. Quinn had been the Sharks head coach the last two years and it simply did not go well at all. He posted a record of 41 wins, 98 regulation losses, and 25 losses in extra time for a winning percentage of .326. This past season, the Sharks had the worst record in the National Hockey League with a record of 19 wins, 54 regulation losses and nine losses in extra time for 47 points and a pitiful winning percentage of .287. They scored the second fewest goals in the NHL with 181. Only the Chicago Blackhawks scored fewer goals with 179. The Sharks also allowed the most goals (331). The Sharks goals for and against differential were simply an atrocious -150.

Where is Quinn now?

Quinn was fired by the Sharks on April 24. He was then hired as the assistant coach of the Pittsburgh Penguins. Quinn has been a long time friend of Penguins head coach Mike Sullivan of Marshfield, Massachusetts. Interestingly, Sullivan and Warsofsky are from the same area.

Warsofsky’s Coaching Past

Warsofsky has been a head coach at the ECHL level. He was previously in charge of the South Carolina Stingrays from 2016 to 2018. Warsofsky was then a head coach at the American Hockey League level. He was in charge of the Charlotte Checkers in 2019-20 and the Chicago Wolves from 2020 to 2022. Warsofsky was with the Stingrays as an assistant coach from 2013 to 2016, and and assistant coach with the Checkers from 2018 to 2019.

Warsofsky’s Playing Past

Warsofsky was a defenseman for five NHL seasons from 2013 to 2018. He was with the Boston Bruins for two seasons from 2013 to 2015, the Pittsburgh Penguins for two seasons from 2015 to 2017, the New Jersey Devils for one season from 2015 to 2016, and the Colorado Avalanche for one season from 2017 to 2018. In 55 games, he had two goals and nine assists for 11 points. He was a -6 with eight penalty minutes, two power play points, 89 shots on goal, 63 blocked shots, 11 hits, 11 takeaways, and 29 giveaways.

Warsofsky’s two power-play points came during victories in his 2015-16 NHL season. He had a power-play goal for the Pittsburgh Penguins on December 21, 2015 in a 5-2 Penguins win over the Columbus Blue Jackets. Canadians Chris Kunitz of Regina, Saskatchewan and David Perron of Sherbrooke, Quebec had the assists with 45 seconds left in the second period. At the time, the Penguins went up 4-1. Warsofsky then had a power-play assist for the New Jersey Devils in a 2-1 win over the Boston Bruins on March 29, 2016. Warsofsky set up Travis Zajac of Winnipeg, Manitoba at 16:59 of the first period to open the scoring. Reid Boucher of Lansing, Michigan had the other assist.