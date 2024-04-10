MLB News and Rumors

Shea Langeliers becomes second Athletics catcher to hit three home runs in a game

Jeremy Freeborn
It was quite the offensive performance for Oakland Athletics catcher Shea Langeliers of Portland, Oregon. On Tuesday, he became only the second Athletics catcher in franchise history to hit three home runs in a game according to Sarah Langs of mlb.com. Langeliers accomplished the feat in a 4-3 Athletics win over the defending World Series champion Texas Rangers.

Inside Look at Langeliers’s three home runs

Langeliers’s first home run came in the top of the second inning off of Rangers’s starting pitcher Nathan Eovaldi. The dinger was a solo shot, 404 feet, with two out, and tied the game at one. Langeliers’s second home run came in the top of the seventh inning off of Rangers’s relief pitcher David Robertson. Langeliers’s second home run of the game was 427 feet and tied the game at two. The home run led off the inning. Then with the Rangers leading 3-2 in the top of the ninth inning, Langeliers hit a dramatic one-out, two-run home run, which put the Athletics up 4-3. This home run was 405 feet off of Rangers closer Jose Leclerc. Langeliers also scored pinch runner Darell Hernaiz of San Juan, Puerto Rico. Hernaiz came into pinch run for Athletics left fielder Seth Brown of Klamath Falls, Oregon who walked with one out in the top of the ninth inning.

Who was the first Athletics Catcher with three home runs in a game?

The first Athletics catcher to accomplish the feat was Hall of Famer Mickey Cochrane of Bridgewater, Massachusetts. Cochrane hit three home runs for the Philadelphia Athletics as a rookie in a 20-4 win over the St. Louis Browns on May 21, 1925.

Langeliers in 2024

This season, Langeliers is batting .250 with four home runs and seven runs batted in. During 10 games, 32 at bats and 36 plate appearances, he has scored four runs, and had eight hits, two walks, 20 total bases, and one sacrifice fly, to go along with an on base percentage of .306 and a slugging percentage of .625. Langeliers is the second player in Major League Baseball this season to hit three home runs in a game. The first was Bryce Harper of the Philadelphia Phillies as the native of Las Vegas hit three home runs in a 9-4 Phillies win over the Cincinnati Reds on April 2.

 

 

