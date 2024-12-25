MLB News and Rumors

Shohei Ohtani named AP Male Athlete of the Year

USATSI_22931895_168396541_lowres-2

Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani of Oshu, Japan was named the Associated Press Male Athlete of the Year on Monday. This was the third time in the last four years he has received the honour as he was also honoured in 2021 and 2023 while with the Los Angeles Angels. It is also the fourth straight year a baseball player won the award. New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge of Sacramento, California was honoured in 2022. In addition to winning the Associated Press Male Athlete of the Year, Ohtani was named the National League Most Valuable Player in 2024.

Shohei Ohtani’s 2024 MLB Statistics

Ohtani batted .310 with 54 home runs and 130 runs batted in. He also scored 134 runs and had 197 hits, 38 doubles, seven triples. 59 stolen bases, 81 walks, 411 total bases, five sacrifice flies with an on base percentage of .390, and a slugging percentage of .646. Ohtani led Major League Baseball in runs scored and total bases, and the National League in home runs, runs batted in, on base percentage and slugging percentage.

Where Ohtani had his biggest impact was his combination of power and speed. He became the first player ever to eclipse 50 home runs and 50 stolen bases during the same season.

World Series Champion

Ohtani won the World Series for the first time in his career. The Dodgers defeated the New York Yankees in five games. In 16 postseason games, 61 at bats, and 76 plate appearances, Ohtani batted .230 with three home runs and 10 runs batted in. He also had 14 runs, 14 hits, one double, 13 walks, 24 total bases, an on base percentage of .373, and a slugging percentage of .393. The double came in game one of the World Series, a 6-3 Dodgers win.

Also in the postseason, Ohtani had a remarkable statistic where he went 22 straight at bats without a runner on base without a hit. He was much better in the postseason with runners in scoring position.

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
