Shohei Ohtani sets Dodgers record for most consecutive games with a RBI

Jeremy Freeborn
Shohei Ohtani of Oshu, Japan has only been with the Los Angeles Dodgers since April, but has already entered the franchise record books. On Wednesday, Ohtani set the Dodgers record for most consecutive games with a run batted in with 10. He accomplished the feat in a 4-0 Dodgers win over the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois.

When did Ohtani make history?

While batting leadoff, Ohtani collected the game winning RBI in the top of the first inning. He hit a home run 437 feet to right center field to open the scoring and put the Dodgers up 1-0. The home run came off of White Sox starting pitcher Erick Fedde.

Who had the old record?

Three Dodgers in the past had the single season record of nine consecutive games with a RBI. They were outfielder Eddie Brown of Milligan, Nebraska (1924), All-Star outfielder Augie Galan of Berkeley, California (1944), and Hall of Fame catcher Roy Campanella of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (1955). Brown, Galan, and Campanella were all with the Brooklyn Dodgers. It should be noted that outfielder Matt Kemp of Midwest City, Oklahoma had a stretch of nine consecutive games with a RBI over two seasons from 2011 and 2012.

Ten-game RBI stretch

Ohtani began the streak on June 16 with two solo home runs in a 3-0 Dodgers win over the Kansas City Royals. That was followed by a RBI single on June 17 in a 9-5 Dodgers win over the Colorado Rockies, a RBI ground out and home run on June 18 in an 11-9 Dodgers win over the Rockies, a three-run RBI double on June 19 in a 7-6 Dodgers loss to the Rockies, a solo leadoff home run on June 20 in a 5-3 Dodgers win over the Rockies, a two-run home run on June 21 in a 3-2 Dodgers loss to the Los Angeles Angels, a two-run home run on June 22 in a 7-2 Dodgers win over the Angels, a sacrifice fly on June 24 in a 3-0 Dodgers win over the White Sox, and a home run and RBI single on June 25 in a 4-3 Dodgers win over the White Sox.

Who has the MLB record?

Ray Grimes of Bergholz, Ohio has the MLB record for most consecutive games with a RBI. He had a streak of 17 straight games with a RBI from June 27 to July 23, 1922 with the Chicago Cubs.

 

 

 

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
