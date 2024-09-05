Shota Imanaga and Cubs relievers combine for no-hitter

For the fourth time this season, there was a Major League Baseball no-hitter. However, for the first time this season, there was a combined no-hitter. Shota Imanaga of Kitakyushu, Japan, Nate Pearson of Odessa, Florida and Porter Hodge of Salt Lake City, Utah combined to throw nine no-hit innings as the Cubs defeated the Pittsburgh Pirates 12-0 at Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois.

Inside look at the no-hitter

Imanaga threw seven innings, while Pearson and Hodge threw one inning each. Imanaga threw 95 pitches of which 66 pitches were strikes. He also had seven strikeouts and walked two batters. Pearson threw 10 pitches of which seven were strikes. Hodge threw nine pitches, of which eight were strikes. This was the 18th no-hitter in Cubs franchise history.

All-Star in 2024

Imanaga is a rookie this season for the Cubs, and represented Chicago in the All-Star Game in July. During 26 games and 153 1/3 innings pitched, Imanaga has a record of 12 wins and three losses with an earned run average of 2.99. He also has given up 131 hits, 51 earned runs, 23 home runs, and 25 walks, to go along with 155 strikeouts and a WHIP (walks and hits per innings pitched) of 1.02.

Stats in 2024 for Pearson and Hodge

Pearson has combined his time this season with the Toronto Blue Jays and Cubs. He has been much better in Chicago (earned run average of 2.20) than he was in Toronto (earned run average of 5.63). Pearson has pitched 51 games this season, and has an earned run average of two wins and one loss with an earned run average of 4.63. He has given up 54 hits, 29 earned runs, 11 home runs, and 19 walks, to go along with 66 strikeouts and a WHIP of 1.30. Pearson also has seven holds and two saves.

Pearson’s saves came with the Blue Jays in a 6-5 Toronto win over the Kansas City Royals on April 29, and in a 7-6 Blue Jays win over the Cleveland Guardians on June 16. Pearson’s wins came in a 5-4 Chicago win over the St. Louis Cardinals on August 1 and a 3-2 Chicago win over Toronto on August 17.

Hodge has had a fine rookie season for Chicago. In 32 games, he has a record of three wins and one loss with an earned run average of 1.75. During 36 innings pitched, Hodge has given up 17 hits, seven earned runs, one home run, and 15 walks, to go along with 45 strikeouts, three saves, nine holds, and a WHIP of 0.89.