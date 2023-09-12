Simona Halep’s struggles continue.

The two-time Grand Slam champion (2018 French Open and 2019 Wimbledon) has been given a four-year suspension through October 2026 for doping violations.

Simona Halep will be ineligible to compete until October 2026. She is set to appeal the ruling. pic.twitter.com/hZ1YbKPfjU — Tennis Channel (@TennisChannel) September 12, 2023

Halep has been dealing with this for nearly a year and has vowed that she did not commit any wrongdoing.

Her former coaches, Darren Cahill and Patrick Mouratoglou, have also attested that Halep would never knowingly violate tennis’s substance abuse rules.

Mouratoglou was present with Halep at the hearing.

He issued a statement about the ruling and is in disbelief as to how the ruling came about given the evidence presented.



The reality is that Halep is turning 32 years old at the end of September, and she has a fight on her hands to clear her name.

In October 2026, she will be 36 and would not be able to return to Grand Slam competition until the 2027 Australian Open.

It is also worth noting that Halep was expecting an expedited hearing in March and never received it.

She has repeatedly stated that she was accidentally exposed to Roxadustat and has evidence that can clear her name.

Though Halep is saddened and frustrated by the result, she plans to appeal the ruling.

She is also employing a public relations firm to assist her in her efforts to clear her name.

Told that Simona Halep has hired Ron Berkowitz @BerkComm as she mounts a vigorous appeal. Brutal decision today. Four-your ban equals career ender for a 31-year-old athlete… — Jon Wertheim (@jon_wertheim) September 12, 2023

While doping is an issue that requires utmost attention in sports, if Halep is right, she is being wrongly punished and has already lost a year of her career with no positive resolution in sight.

