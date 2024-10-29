Six Week Eight upsets in the NFL

There were six upsets for week eight in the 2024 National Football League regular season. Let’s take a look at the six teams that were not expected to win that ended up winning.

Los Angeles Rams

In the Thursday nigher, the Rams were a 2.5 point underdog against the Minnesota Vikings, but won 30-20. The Rams were a healthy unit as they had wide receivers Puka Nacua and Cooper Kupp back from injury. Nacua and Kupp were great as they combined for 12 catches for 157 receiving yards and one touchdown. With the win, the Rams improved to 3-4, and the Vikings dropped to 5-2.

New England Patriots

The Patriots had only won one game all season, and that came in Week One when they beat the Cincinnati Bengals 16-10. The fact that New England lost six straight (including a 24-3 loss to the Jets on September 19) contributed to them being a seven point underdog. The addition of wide receiver Davante Adams in New York has not led to the most important statistic–victories. Playing on a short week, the Jets lost three of the four quarters, and in the process, were beaten 25-22.

Cleveland Browns

The Browns entered the game against the Ravens at one win and six losses, without starting quarterback Deshaun Watson, and as a 7.5 point underdog. The Ravens led the AFC North at five wins and two losses, and winners of five straight. What we saw on Sunday was excellence from backup quarterback Jameis Winston, who was simply better than Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson. Winston, who is in his first year in Cleveland, had 334 yards passing and three touchdowns in a 29-24 upset win over the Ravens.

Atlanta Falcons

The Falcons were a 1.5 point underdog to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a NFC South Division matchup, but won 31-26. The Buccaneers seemed a little disoriented without wide receivers Chris Godwin and Mike Evans. Meanwhile, Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins had four touchdown catches and 276 yards passing in the five point victory.

Philadelphia Eagles

The odds makers should have given their head a shake as to why Cincinnati was a 2.5 point favourite, when they were at three wins and four losses, and the Eagles were at four wins and two losses. Eagles running back Saquon Barkley continues to perform admirably as of late. On Sunday he had 108 yards rushing in a dominant 37-17 Eagles win.

Arizona Cardinals

The Dolphins were supposed to be better with Tua Tagovailoa back at quarterback after concussion issues. Miami was better but not good enough to win, as they lost 28-27 to the Arizona Cardinals. Arizona, which was a four point underdog, were led by quarterback Kyler Murray (307 yards passing), tight end Trey McBride (124 yards receiving on National Tight End Day), and Chad Ryland, who kicked a 34 award field goal on the final play of the game. With the win, the Cardinals are now at four wins and four losses.