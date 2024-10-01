Six Week Five upsets in the National Football League

Week four in the National Football League season is now complete, and there are six upsets. Let’s take a look at the six teams that were not expected to win, that emerged victorious.

Denver Broncos

The Broncos entered the game against the New York Jets as a one point underdog, but came away with a 10-9 win. Broncos kicker Will Lutz of Newnan, Georgia had the game winning field goal for 47 yards. Jets kicker Greg Zuerlein missed a 50 yard field goal with 51 seconds left in the fourth quarter. With the win, the Broncos and Jets have identical records of two wins and two losses. New York lost despite having more time to prepare for the game than their opponent.

Indianapolis Colts

The Colts beat the Steelers 27-24 with Joe Flacco of Voorhees, New Jersey at the helm. Indianapolis needed to make a quarterback change because of a hip injury to Anthony Richardson. Flacco completed 16 of 26 passes for 168 passing yards and two touchdowns. Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. of Woodland Hills, California had six catches for 113 yards. This was Pittsburgh’s first loss of the season, while Indianapolis improved to 2-2. The Colts were the two point underdog.

Minnesota Vikings

The Vikings were the 2.5 point underdog against the Green Bay Packers, but hung on to win 31-29. The Vikings had a great start as they were once up 28-0. Sam Darnold of Capistrano Beach, California had three touchdown passes as Minnesota stays perfect with a record of four wins and zero losses.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Buccaneers were a one point underdog against the Philadelphia Eagles, but just like the 2023 NFL playoffs, beat the Eagles at home. On Sunday, Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield of Austin, Texas had 347 passing yards in a 33-16 Tampa Bay win. Like Minnesota, Tampa Bay had a great start as they had a 24-0 lead. With the win, Tampa Bay is now 3-1.

Las Vegas Raiders

The Raiders were lousy in week three as they lost 36-22 to the Carolina Panthers. Las Vegas was much better on Sunday, as they beat the Cleveland Browns 20-16 as a two point underdog.

Washington Commanders

The excellence of reigning Heisman Trophy winner Jayden Daniels of Fontana, California continues. On Sunday, Daniels completed 26 of 30 passes for 233 passing yards and one touchdown in a 42-14 romp over the Arizona Cardinals. The Commanders entered the game a 3.5 point underdog, but won easily on short rest on the road.