Six Week Seven Upsets in The 2024 National Football League

The seventh week is now complete in the National Football League, and there were several teams that came through that were not expected. (Please note the Broncos were an underdog at the beginning of the week, before the line changed in their favour). Let’s take a look at the six teams that were not expected to win on October 15, that won.

*Denver Broncos

The Broncos not just beat the Cardinals, but steamrolled by them 38-12. Denver was initially a 2.5 point underdog, but the line changed with all of New Orleans’s injuries. The Broncos star was running back Javonte Williams of Wallace, North Carolina, who had 88 yards rushing and two touchdowns.

Now let’s get to the five underdogs at game time that won in week seven.

Detroit Lions

The Lions beat the Vikings 31-29 in a NFC North Division battle as a 1.5 point underdog. Detroit’s win was highlighted by 116 yards rushing and two touchdowns from running back Jahmyr Gibbs of Dalton, Georgia, a 44-yard game-winning field goal by Lions rookie kicker Jake Bates of Tomball, Texas, and 112 yards receiving and a touchdown from wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown of Anaheim Hills, California.

Seattle Seahawks

The Seahawks beat the Atlanta Falcons as a three point underdog 34-14 to get above the .500 mark at four wins and three losses. The two key moments in this game came in the fourth quarter. Seattle scored all 10 points thanks to a 64 yard fumble return for a touchdown by linebacker Derick Hall of Gulfport, Mississippi, and a 59 yard field goal by kicker Jason Myers of Chula Vista, California.

Kansas City Chiefs

You might wonder why an undefeated team was a 1.5 point underdog, but that was the line here. Patrick Mahomes struggled in the air with two interceptions, but contributed on the ground with a touchdown–one of four for the Chiefs on the day in a 28-18 win over the San Francisco 49ers.

Pittsburgh Steelers

The Steelers star in this one was quarterback Russell Wilson of Cincinnati, Ohio, who looked poised in the pocket in his Pittsburgh debut. The Steelers also got strong performances from running back Najee Harris of Martinez, California (102 yards rushing and one touchdown), and wide receiver George Pickens of Hoover, Alabama (five catches for 111 receiving yards) in a 37-15 win over the New York Jets. The Steelers got the win here as a 2.5 point underdog.

Arizona Cardinals

In a defensive battle, the Cardinals beat the Los Angeles Chargers as a 1.5 point underdog 17-15. Cardinals running back James Conner of Erie, Pennsylvania had 152 total yards (101 yards rushing and 51 yards receiving). The Cardinals got a game-winning 32-yard field goal from Chad Ryland of Lebanon, Pennsylvania on the final play of the game.