Sloane Stephens Showing Vintage Form In Cleveland Against Mirra Andreeva Before Rain Delay

Wendi Oliveros
Sloane Stephens

The WTA match of the day was in Cleveland between 30-year-old Sloane Stephens and 16-year-old Mirra Andreeva.


Andreeva burst on the scene this year with third and fourth-round finishes at the French Open and Wimbledon respectively.

Stephens is the 2017 US Open champion who has been regaining her form.

She is going for her 23rd win of the season after a slow start with a first-round exit at the Australian Open in January.

Fans did not get to see this match conclude as thunderstorms in Cleveland prevented it from being completed on Wednesday night.


When the weather halted play, Stephens was up 6-3, 3-0.


Andreeva has a promising game, but she is still developing her tools.

She played loose games to open the first and second sets, and those were costly.

Stephens had a come-from-behind win in the first round against fellow American Lauren Davis.

She is working hard to get her game where she wants it for the US Open next week.

In the meantime, Stephens is ranked 38th in the world and is a tricky player for those who will face her in the US Open draw.

Presumably, the Stephens vs. Andreeva match will conclude on Thursday; it will be a telling sign to see how both players, especially Andreeva, respond to suspended play and coming back on the court down a set and a break.

Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
