The WTA match of the day was in Cleveland between 30-year-old Sloane Stephens and 16-year-old Mirra Andreeva.

Sloane Stephens will take on 16 year old Mirra Andreeva in the 2nd Round of Cleveland Andreeva still up and coming obviously, but in the WTA tournaments she’s played, has shown a good level. pic.twitter.com/mtaL0AcG0i — Tennis Updates (@TennisUpdates23) August 22, 2023



Andreeva burst on the scene this year with third and fourth-round finishes at the French Open and Wimbledon respectively.

Stephens is the 2017 US Open champion who has been regaining her form.

She is going for her 23rd win of the season after a slow start with a first-round exit at the Australian Open in January.

Fans did not get to see this match conclude as thunderstorms in Cleveland prevented it from being completed on Wednesday night.



When the weather halted play, Stephens was up 6-3, 3-0.

Sloane Stephens takes the first set but Andreeva playing very well for the most part. Good match — 🇺🇦🇪🇺Geoff#IMeHeYouRejoinEU (@garside_geoff) August 24, 2023



Andreeva has a promising game, but she is still developing her tools.

She played loose games to open the first and second sets, and those were costly.

Stephens had a come-from-behind win in the first round against fellow American Lauren Davis.

She is working hard to get her game where she wants it for the US Open next week.

CLEVELAND | @SloaneStephens is into round two after coming back from a set down to beat compatriot Lauren Davis 1-6, 6-3, 6-1. The ninth-seeded American, looking to “get more matches in before the [US] Open”, faces Russia’s Mirra Andreeva next. 📸 | Sam Greene [Reuters] pic.twitter.com/Dr0mFOQprN — Black Spin Global (@BlackSpinGlobal) August 22, 2023

In the meantime, Stephens is ranked 38th in the world and is a tricky player for those who will face her in the US Open draw.

Presumably, the Stephens vs. Andreeva match will conclude on Thursday; it will be a telling sign to see how both players, especially Andreeva, respond to suspended play and coming back on the court down a set and a break.

