College Football

South Carolina Gamecocks Hoping to Replace Juice Wells With LA Tech Transfer Cyrus Allen

Author image
David Evans
Twitter Instagram
Sports Editor
3 min read
cyrus allen

South Carolina lost one of college football’s top wide receivers when Juice Wells announced he was entering the transfer portal. Now, the race is on to try and fill those massive cleats and one such name that could look at doing so is Louisiana Tech transfer Cyrus Allen.

Wells’ Unexpected Transfer Sends Gamecocks in Pursuit of Wide Receivers

The South Carolina Gamecocks are navigating a challenging transition in their college football program, particularly in the wide receiver department, following the departure of standout Juice Wells.

Wells’ exit to the transfer portal was unexpected, especially after his announcement just weeks prior that he wouldn’t pursue the NFL Draft and would return the following year.

His decision, however, was clarified to mean a return to college football, but not necessarily with South Carolina.

In his tenure at South Carolina, Wells made a significant impact, leading the team as a receiver with 928 yards and six touchdowns, despite a truncated 2023 season due to injuries.

Cyrus Allen Lined Up as Potential Juice Wells Replacement

Stepping into his shoes could be Cyrus Allen, a promising wide receiver from Louisiana Tech, who is now considered a prime candidate to fill the vacancy left by Wells. Allen has shown tremendous promise on the field.

In his sophomore year, he impressively racked up 46 receptions for 778 yards and four touchdowns. His performance placed him among the top players in Conference USA, and his potential transfer to South Carolina could be a significant boost for the Gamecocks.

Allen’s decision to enter the NCAA transfer portal has attracted attention from multiple programs, including Baylor, Indiana, Miami, Mississippi State, Vanderbilt, and Wisconsin. His ambition to test his skills against Power Five defensive backs speaks to his desire to elevate his game and showcase his talent on a larger stage.

“I just want to play against some better competition,” Allen said. “I want to see if my talent is good enough to play on the big level. I want to be on the big stage. I think I am one of the hot hands in the portal right now. I am just trying to find a home and work though everything as I go through my recruitment.

“People are telling me that I can come in and play as an instant starter. They want to build around me. I am looking for the ball. I want to be a 1,000 yard receiver. I think I can get to 1,200 if I get 60 touches.”

In addition to Allen, the Gamecocks are also considering other prospects from the transfer portal to enhance their roster. The pursuit of players like Jayden McGowan from Vanderbilt and Will Sheppard, also from Vanderbilt, indicates a focused strategy by the Gamecocks to bolster their receiving options.

Topics  
College Football College Football News and Rumors NCAAF South Carolina Gamecocks
Author image
Twitter Instagram

David Evans

David Evans is a well-established figure in sports journalism, carrying with him an impressive portfolio that stretches over 15 years. He joined The Sports Daily in 2022. His savvy insights and reliable commentary have been spotlighted on several esteemed sports betting websites.

David's keen interest lies in North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. His insightful pieces reveal a deep understanding of these sports and a subtle flair for strategic analysis.

Away from his desk, David prioritizes physical fitness, regularly working out at the gym. His downtime is often spent in the calming company of his cat.

David Evans brings to the table a compelling blend of experience, passion, and intuition. A respected name in sports journalism, he continues to deliver quality content that engages and informs his readers.
View All Posts By David Evans

David Evans

Twitter Instagram
David Evans is a well-established figure in sports journalism, carrying with him an impressive portfolio that stretches over 15 years. He joined The Sports Daily in 2022. His savvy insights and reliable commentary have been spotlighted on several esteemed sports betting websites.

David's keen interest lies in North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. His insightful pieces reveal a deep understanding of these sports and a subtle flair for strategic analysis.

Away from his desk, David prioritizes physical fitness, regularly working out at the gym. His downtime is often spent in the calming company of his cat.

David Evans brings to the table a compelling blend of experience, passion, and intuition. A respected name in sports journalism, he continues to deliver quality content that engages and informs his readers.
View All Posts By David Evans

Related To College Football

College Football
desantis fsu

Ron DeSantis Reserves $1 Million in Florida Budget For FSU Legal Challenge Against College Football Playoff Committee

Author image David Evans  •  4h
College Football
wesley grimes
Transfer Portal News: Former 4-Star WR Wesley Grimes Looks Likely to Leave Wake Forest for NC State Wolfpack
Author image David Evans  •  23h
College Football
tyler neville
College Football Transfer Portal News: Harvard TE Tyler Neville Close to Signing for South Carolina Gamecocks
Author image David Evans  •  Dec 5 2023
College Football
dillon gabriel 3
Top Transfer Portal QB Dillon Gabriel Expected to Sign With Oregon Ducks
Author image David Evans  •  Dec 5 2023
College Football
ducks huskies oregon washington
Computer AI Picks: ChatGPT Predicts the Winner of Every College Football Conference Championship Game
Author image David Evans  •  Dec 4 2023
College Football
dj matayo uiagaelei
DJ Uiagalelei To Enter Transfer Portal: Could the Oregon State QB Join His Brother at Rivals Oregon?
Author image David Evans  •  Nov 30 2023
College Football
Deion Sanders
Deion Sanders Becomes Just Second Ever College Football Coach to Win Sports Illustrated Sportsperson of the Year
Author image David Evans  •  Nov 30 2023
More News
Arrow to top