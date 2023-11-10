Sporting News’ NFL Week 10 Expert Picks & Predictions

Sporting News writer Bill Bender has published his NFL Week 10 expert picks and predictions for the 2023 football season. Three Week 10 games of the 2023 NFL season, the league’s 104th season, are featured here.

Check out the Sporting News writer’s NFL Week 10 picks, predictions, and best bets below.

Sporting News NFL Week 10 Expert Picks and Predictions

Sporting News NFL analyst Bill Bender has released his expert picks and predictions for three Week 10 matchups of the 2023 NFL season. First off, the Green Bay Packers vs. Pittsburgh Steelers at 1 p.m. ET.

Next, the New York Giants vs. Dallas Cowboys at 4:25 p.m. ET. Finally, the Denver Broncos vs. Buffalo Bills at 8:15 p.m. ET for Monday Night Football. For NFL betting advice, check out our NFL betting guide.

Steelers (-3.5)

Bender has the Pittsburgh Steelers winning at home over the Green Bay Packers in Week 10. The Packers have not won in Pittsburgh since 1970, when Bart Starr was the starting QB. “The Steelers are ahead of the Packers by a year in terms of replacing a Hall of Fame quarterback, and that shows in the progress,” he wrote.

“Pittsburgh averages 3.3 sacks per game, and they will turn the pressure up on Jordan Love. Green Bay has lost its last three road games by a combined total of seven points, and the defense has tightened up against the run a little bit. All five of Pittsburgh’s wins have been by seven points or less.”

Bender’s final score is 21-18, Steelers.

Cowboys (-17)

Plus, the Sporting News NFL analyst also has the Dallas Cowboys blowing out the New York Giants in Arlington as 17-point favorites. “This is the largest spread of the week – mostly because the Giants are down to third-string quarterback Tommy DeVito,” he wrote.

“Dallas beat New York 40-0 in Week 1. The Giants rank last in the NFL with 11.2 points per game. Dallas is 3-0 S/U at home this season and has won those games by an average of 26 points per game. It’s generally smarter to take that many points in a NFL game, but look for the Cowboys to roll in the second half.”

Bender has the Cowboys winning 35-17 over New York.

Bills (-7.5)

For the Monday Night Football matchup, Bender has quarterback Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills doing just enough at home to defeat the Denver Broncos. “The Bills are back in prime-time after a Sunday Night Football loss to the Bengals,” he added.

“Buffalo is 4-0 S/U at home, but they failed to cover double-digit spreads against the Giants and Buccaneers. Denver took a two-game winning streak into the bye week, and the Broncos are 3-1 when they have one turnover or less.”

Bender’s pick is Bills, 27-20.

Bender's pick is Bills, 27-20.

For all of the Sporting News NFL Week 10 picks, go to the site.