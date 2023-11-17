Sporting News’ NFL Week 11 Expert Picks & Predictions

Sporting News writer Bill Bender has published his NFL Week 11 expert picks and predictions for the 2023 football season. Three Week 11 games of the 2023 NFL season, the league’s 104th season, are featured here.

Check out the Sporting News writer’s NFL Week 11 picks, predictions, and best bets below.

Sporting News NFL Week 11 Expert Picks and Predictions

Sporting News NFL analyst Bill Bender has released his expert picks and predictions for three Week 11 matchups of the 2023 NFL season. Through 10 weeks, Bender is 95-55 straight up and 78-68-4 ATS.

First off, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. San Francisco 49ers at 4:05 p.m. ET. Next, the Seattle Seahawks vs. Los Angeles Rams at 4:25 p.m. ET. Finally, the Minnesota Vikings vs. Denver Broncos at 8:15 p.m. ET for Sunday Night Football.

49ers (-11.5)

Bender has the San Francisco 49ers winning at home over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 11. “The 49ers emerged as a much different team out of the bye week, and the defense totaled five sacks and 10 quarterback hits,” he wrote.

“The pass-rushing tandem of Nick Bosa and Chase Young is quite literally, a hit. Tampa Bay ranks 31st in the league in rushing offense (78.1). That is going to cost them in this one, even if Baker Mayfield makes it interesting for three quarters.”

Bender’s final score is 27-17, Niners.

Seahawks (-1)

Furthermore, the Sporting News NFL analyst has the Seattle Seahawks winning on the road against the Los Angeles Rams. “The Seahawks have quietly won three of their last four games, and they are 2-2 S/U on the road this season,” he noted.

“Matthew Stafford is still dealing with a UCL injury in his thumb, and if he cannot go it might be a Carson Wentz production against Seattle. Geno Smith is coming off his best game of the season against Washington.

“The Rams did win this matchup 30-13 in Week 1, but the QB situation is less than ideal.”

Bender has Seattle winning 27-19 over the Rams.

Vikings (+2.5)

For Sunday Night Football, Bender has quarterback Joshua Dobbs and the Minnesota Vikings winning at the Denver Broncos. “The Joshua Dobbs story is incredible to this point, and the key is the veteran quarterback does not turn the ball over,” he wrote.

“Denver still has the worst statistical defense in the league, and they struggle most against the run. Will these teams keep winning with role players such as Ty Chandler and T.J. Hockenson? Why not?”

Bender’s pick is Vikings, 24-23.

For all of the Sporting News NFL Week 11 picks, go to the site. More NFL Week 11 expert picks are on the main page.