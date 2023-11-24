Sporting News’ NFL Week 12 Expert Picks & Predictions

Sporting News writer Vinnie Iyer has published his NFL Week 12 expert picks and predictions for the 2023 football season. Three Week 12 games of the 2023 NFL season, the league’s 104th season, are featured here.

Sporting News NFL analyst Vince Iyer has released his expert picks and predictions for three Week 12 matchups of the 2023 NFL season. First off, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Indianapolis Colts at 1 p.m. ET.

Next, the Buffalo Bills vs. Philadelphia Eagles at 4:25 p.m. ET. Finally, the Chicago Bears vs. Minnesota Vikings at 8:15 p.m. ET for Monday Night Football.

Buccaneers (+2.5)

Iyer has the Tampa Bay Buccaneers winning on the road over the Indianapolis Colts in Week 12. “The Buccaneers are seeing their pass defense fall apart at cornerback and elsewhere in the back seven, but they can still contain the run up front and get after the QB,” he wrote.

“Baker Mayfield keeps playing well in favorable spots and he can pick apart this secondary with his key downfield weapons, led by Mike Evans on the fast track. With Jonathan Taylor contained after a bye, Gardner Minshew will make more mistakes as Indy falls to another NFC South foe.”

Iyer’s final score is 23-20, Bucs.

Bills (+3)

More importantly, the Sporting News NFL analyst has the Buffalo Bills covering the spread on the road against the Philadelphia Eagles. “The Bills should like this matchup against a weak pass coverage team because of involving receivers all across the field, with Khalil Shakir and Dalton Kincaid now helping Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs most.

“But Philadelphia can also win with pressure in key situational moments. Sean McDermott used to work for the Eagles, and the zone looks will keep this from being a high-scoring game. Philadelphia is better positioned to grind out a physical victory at home.”

Iyer has Philadelphia winning 24-22 over Buffalo.

Vikings (-3)

For Monday Night Football, Iyer has quarterback Joshua Dobbs and the Minnesota Vikings winning at home over the Chicago Bears in Week 12. “The Vikings couldn’t finish well against the Broncos, but that changes back at home in prime time,” he wrote.

“Josh Dobbs’ mobility and playmaking can cause Chicago’s defense problems and there’s a good chance Minnesota will deploy Justin Jefferson before the bye as a passing game-changer.

“With him stretching the field, it will open up things all over the field. Then the Vikings’ run defense and pass rush will take care of the rest to contain Justin Fields.”

Iyer’s pick is Vikings, 30-23.

