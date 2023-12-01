Sporting News’ NFL Week 13 Expert Picks & Predictions

Sporting News writer Bill Bender has published his NFL Week 13 expert picks and predictions for the 2023 football season. Three Week 13 games of the 2023 NFL season, the league’s 104th season, are featured here.

Sporting News NFL Week 13 Expert Picks and Predictions

Sporting News NFL analyst Bill Bender has released his expert picks and predictions for three Week 13 matchups of the 2023 NFL season. Through 12 weeks, Bender is 115-65 straight up and 92-83-5 against the spread.

First off, the Arizona Cardinals vs. Pittsburgh Steelers at 1 p.m. ET. Next, the Miami Dolphins vs. Washington Commanders at 4:25 p.m. ET. Finally, the San Francisco 49ers vs. Philadelphia Eagles at 4:25 p.m. ET.

Steelers (-6.5)

Bender has the Pittsburgh Steelers winning and covering the spread at home against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 13. “The Steelers generated more than 400 yards under new offensive coordinator Eddie Faulkner, and they return home after a pair of divisional road games,” he wrote.

“The defense has allowed just 15.7 points per game over the last six weeks. The Cardinals are 0-6 on the road and have not scored more than 16 points in any of those losses. Look for Pittsburgh to continue its playoff push in the AFC North.”

Bender’s pick is Steelers 28-16.

Dolphins (-10)

Furthermore, the Sporting News NFL analyst has the Miami Dolphins winning and covering on the road versus the Washington Commanders. “The Commanders fired defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio after an embarrassing Thanksgiving loss to Dallas,” Bender wrote.

“Now, Ron Rivera faces the challenge of slowing down a Miami offense that leads the league in total offense (430.5 ypg.). The Dolphins have been loose with the ball with three turnovers the last two weeks, but they can clean that up. Miami is 4-0 ATS when favored by less than 10 points. Stay on that trend.”

Bender’s final score is 31-20, Dolphins.

Eagles (+3)

For another interesting pick, Bender has quarterback Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles at home upsetting the San Francisco 49ers. “The 49ers are a road favorite. That is a bit of a surprise. The Eagles are making second-half comebacks a running theme this season, and both teams have similar sack totals,” he added.

“San Francisco has 33. Philadelphia has 32. Which team will force that mistake at the right time? Hurts has more turnovers, but we’ll stick with him in the clutch at home in a close call these teams could revisit in this year’s NFC championship game.”

Bender’s pick is Eagles, 34-21.

