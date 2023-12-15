NFL picks

Sporting News’ NFL Week 15 Expert Picks & Predictions

James Foglio
Sporting News writer Vinnie Iyer has published his NFL Week 15 expert picks and predictions for the 2023 football season. Three Week 15 games of the 2023 NFL season, the league’s 104th season, are featured here.

Check out the Sporting News writer’s NFL Week 15 picks, predictions, and best bets below.

Sporting News’ NFL Week 15 Expert Picks and Predictions

Sporting News NFL analyst Vinnie Iyer has released his expert picks and predictions for three Week 15 matchups of the 2023 NFL season. First off, the Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Indianapolis Colts at 4:30 p.m. ET on Saturday.

Next, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Green Bay Packers at 1 p.m. ET this Sunday. Finally, the Baltimore Ravens vs. Jacksonville Jaguars at 8:20 p.m. ET for Sunday Night Football.

For NFL betting advice, check out our NFL betting guide.

Steelers (+1.5)

Iyer has the Pittsburgh Steelers winning on the road against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 14. “The Steelers have lost two brutal home games to bad teams in consecutive weeks, first the Cardinals and then the Patriots,” he wrote.

“Offense has become a big problem again and it’s uncertain if Kenny Pickett can return at QB. But this is when Mike Tomlin’s defense digs deep, hopeful that T.J. Watt has enough time to clear concussion protocol.

“It also helps the Colts’ offense is inconsistent and now mired in a rushing slump. The offense also will find some good success through running backs Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren to win a key wild-card battle.”

Iyer’s pick is Steelers, 20-17.

Other NFL Week 15 expert picks are on the main page.

Bet on Steelers (+1.5)

Packers (-3.5)

Not to mention, the Sporting News NFL analyst has the Green Bay Packers winning at home over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. However, he believes Tampa will cover the spread.

“The Buccaneers are in first place in the NFC South, but they can be inconsistent, especially defensively with all their injury issues,” Iyer wrote.

“Baker Mayfield plays OK here and the Packers’ defense will be slowed a bit with their own injuries on a short week. But Jordan Love comes through again with his all his skill position players with key passes all over the field, down to the final game-winning drive.”

Iyer’s final score is 23-20, Green Bay.

Bet on Packers (-3.5)

Jaguars (+3)

Furthermore, Iyer has the Jacksonville Jaguars at home upsetting the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday Night Football. “The Jaguars didn’t come through in their long-awaited Monday night chance vs. the Bengals two weeks ago. They are on a two-game losing skid vs. the AFC North,” he wrote.

“But they have been waiting much longer for a true Sunday night game and will be pumped with a gritty Trevor Lawrence and an inspired playmaking defense to end the slump.

“The Ravens were pushed by the Rams into overtime and their defense showed more key cracks Lawrence can exploit. On the other side, Lamar Jackson gets contained with little help from the running game.”

Bender’s pick is Jaguars, 23-20.

For all of the Sporting News NFL Week 15 picks, go to the site. More NFL Week 15 expert picks are on the main page. Welcome bonuses are available right now for the best NFL betting apps.

Bet on Jaguars (+3)
