Sporting News’ NFL Week 16 Expert Picks & Predictions

Sporting News NFL analyst Bill Bender has released his expert picks and predictions for three Week 16 matchups of the 2023 NFL season. Bender is 139-85 straight up and 112-105-7 ATS for picks this season.

First off, the Detroit Lions vs. Minnesota Vikings at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Next, the New England Patriots vs. Denver Broncos at 8:15 p.m. ET for Sunday Night Football. Finally, the Baltimore Ravens vs. San Francisco 49ers at 8:15 p.m. ET for Monday Night Football.

Lions (-3)

Bender has the Detroit Lions winning on the road against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 16. Detroit is winless in its last five meetings with Minnesota at U.S. Bank Stadium. “The Lions can clinch their first NFC North championship with a victory against the Vikings,” he wrote.

“It’s not about the home-and-road splits with Jared Goff. It’s about turnovers. Detroit is 8-1 in games with one turnover or less, and the Vikings have a -6 turnover margin and a third-string quarterback in Nick Mullens facing that Detroit pass rush.”

Bender’s pick is Lions, 27-20.

Patriots (+7)

Moreover, the Sporting News NFL analyst has the Denver Broncos winning at home over the New England Patriots on Sunday Night Football. Having said that, he has the Pats covering the spread.

“Will this be the last Bill Belichick vs. Sean Payton matchup? Denver has won its last four home games – and despite a blowout loss last week – remains in the AFC playoff hunt,” he wrote.

“The Patriots are reduced to a spoiler role here. New England is 2-4 S/U and averages 16 points per game on the road.”

Iyer’s final score is 20-17, Broncos.

49ers (-5.5)

For another interesting pick, Bender has the San Francisco 49ers winning a close game at home against the Baltimore Ravens. The Niners are 13-1 in their last 14 home games, while Baltimore is 8-0 in its past eight matchups with NFC opponents.

“How does [Lamar] Jackson fare – and improvise – against the 49ers’ pass rush? In turn, can the Ravens produce a pass rush that gets to Purdy?” he wrote.

“San Francisco is 4-1 ATS when favored by six points or less, with the only loss coming to Cincinnati. San Francisco allowed 234 rushing yards to a Kyler Murray-led offense in Week 15. Can Jackson make that kind of impression?”

Bender’s pick is Niners, 24-21.

