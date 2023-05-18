The Sporting News picks and predictions for the 2023 Preakness Stakes have been released. Find The Sporting News Preakness 2023 picks and predictions for the second leg of the Triple Crown.

The second jewel of the Triple Crown will take place at the Pimlico Race Course for the 148th running of the Preakness Stakes. Jacob Camenker of The Sporting News believes it can be a good day for First Mission (+275)

Here are all of The Sporting News’ picks and predictions for the 2023 Preakness Stakes.

The Sporting News Preakness 2023 Picks & Predictions

The morning line favorite for the 2023 Preakness Stakes is Mage (+140). The Kentucky Derby winner is attempting to win the Preakness in the same year for the first time since 2018’s Justify. The Sporting News believes Mage is a good play, but First Mission is the better value play.

First Mission (+275)

Camenker of Sporting News has First Mission as the best value play. First Mission will be running in the outside lane, Gate No. 8, which has produced 10 winners. This colt is quick with a 103 Equibase speed figure and enters the Preakness with a recent win at the Stonestreet Lexington Stakes at Keeneland.

“First Mission has good-enough speed to run out to a lead, and good closing speed,” Camenker said. “He also has a good pedigree as the son of Kentucky Derby winner Street Sense, and comes from an experienced trainer in Brad Cox, who helped Mandaloun and Essential Quality win Triple Crown races in 2021. That should help First Mission to compete for the top spot in this race.”

Mage (+140)

If First Mission does not win on Saturday, Mage certainly can. Mage was impressive on the final stretch at the Kentucky Derby, coming from behind to win with 15-1 morning line odds. With a huge win at the Derby, Mage should be flying high with confidence.

“Mage proved he could win at the 1 1/2-mile Kentucky Derby,” Camenker said. “So as long as he doesn’t wait too long to make his final move, jockey Javier Castellano will have a chance to ride him to a win.”

Red Route One (+1600)

One of the longshots to keep an eye on is Red Route One. The colt is trained by Steven M. Asmussen, who won in this race with 2007’s Curlin and 2009’s Rachel Alexandra. Despite not having won in six graded competitions, Red Route One did finish second in the Southwest Stakes and Rebel Stakes in 2023.

“Red Route One looks like the most appealing value pick for bettors to target,” Camenker said. “Red Route One is an experienced racehorse who has run nine races during his career. . . . it’s worth taking a chance on Red Route One.”

