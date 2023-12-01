Sports Illustrated betting analysts Kyle Wood and Gilberto Manzano published their NFL Week 13 expert picks and predictions for the 2023 football season. Three Week 13 games of the 2023 NFL season, the league’s 104th season, are featured here.

Sports Illustrated NFL analysts Kyle Wood and Gilberto Manzano have released their expert picks and predictions for three Week 13 matchups of the 2023 NFL season.

First off, the Detroit Lions vs. New Orleans Saints at 1 p.m. ET. Next, the San Francisco 49ers vs. Philadelphia Eagles at 4:25 p.m. ET. Finally, the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Green Bay Packers at 8:20 p.m. ET for Sunday Night Football.

Lions (-4)

Wood and Manzano have the Detroit Lions winning on the road and covering the spread against the New Orleans Saints in Week 13. “Detroit and New Orleans are both coming off tough losses to divisional foes,” Wood wrote.

“The Lions fell to the Packers 29–22 at home on Thanksgiving and on Sunday the Saints dropped a road game to the Falcons, 24–15, ceding first place in the NFC South in the process.

“This is New Orleans’ first game back in the Big Easy since Week 9 and its first time as a home underdog all year. Derek Carr threw for over 300 yards in his return from concussion protocol but the Saints lost Chris Olave to a concussion and could be without Rashid Shaheed (quad) as well against Detroit.

“The Lions (7–4) have performed much better than the Saints (2–8–1) against the spread this season and have a better record on the road (4–1) than New Orleans does at home (2–2). Detroit hasn’t dropped back-to-back games since last October, but the Saints desperately need this game with the Falcons back on top of the division.”

Wood’s final score is 24-17, Lions.

Manzano also has Detroit winning 33-24.

Eagles (+3)

While both Sports Illustrated NFL betting analysts have the Philadelphia Eagles covering the spread at home against the San Francisco 49ers, Manzano has Philly pulling off the upset. “Philadelphia is a home underdog Sunday for the first time since 2021,” he wrote.

“The Eagles are 5-0 in front of their fans this season and have won their last eight at the Linc, including a 31-7 rout of the 49ers in the NFC Championship. Both Brock Purdy and backup quarterback Josh Johnson were injured in that game, which ultimately doomed San Francisco.

“Now, a largely healthy 49ers team has a chance to avenge that defeat and gain ground on the No. 1 overall seed. The Eagles have the best record against the spread in the NFL at 7-2-2, and they’re in a rare position as an underdog.

“San Francisco has slipped up at times away from the Bay, though the 49ers have won their last two road games by double digits. Sunday’s result could decide the No. 1 seed in the NFC and thus where a potential playoff rematch would take place in January.”

Manzano’s pick is Eagles, 33-31.

Meanwhile, Wood’s final score is 27-26, Niners.

Chiefs (-5.5)

Furthermore, both Wood and Manzano have the Kansas City Chiefs winning and covering the spread at Lambeau Field against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday Night Football. This will be Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ first-ever NFL game played at Lambeau.

“Slowly but surely, Green Bay is making a playoff push. The Packers went winless in October, but they’ve won three of their last four in November, including a 29-22 Thanksgiving upset over the Lions and now they’re right on the Vikings’ heels for the final NFC wild-card spot,” Wood wrote.

“Overs have been a rarity for Kansas City this season. The Chiefs allow the third-fewest points per game (16.5) and the Packers are also top 10 by that metric (20.4). However, it’s worth noting this is tied for the lowest total of the season for Kansas City and the other game with a 41.5-point total against the Jets saw the over cash.”

Wood’s pick is Chiefs, 27-20.

Likewise, Manzano also has Kansas City winning 30-20.

