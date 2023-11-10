Sports Illustrated betting analysts Kyle Wood and Gilberto Manzano published their NFL Week 10 expert picks and predictions for the 2023 football season. Three Week 10 games of the 2023 NFL season, the league’s 104th season, are featured here.

First off, the New Orleans Saints vs. Minnesota Vikings at 1 p.m. ET. Next, the Houston Texans vs. Cincinnati Bengals at 1 p.m. ET. Finally, the Detroit Lions vs. Los Angeles Chargers at 4:05 p.m. ET.

Vikings (+3)

Wood has the Minnesota Vikings winning at home over the New Orleans Saints this Sunday. “A week getting to know Minnesota’s system should do Dobbs well after he was thrown into the fire against the Falcons. He led the team in rushing with a season-high 66 yards and accounted for three scores with hardly any preparation,” he wrote.

“The Vikings also have stepped up their play on defense over the last month and are allowing just 17 points per game over their last four, which could help take pressure off Dobbs in his first start in a new uniform.

“New Orleans has been solid on the road this season with a 3–2 mark away from the Superdome while Minnesota is just 1–3 in Minneapolis, though their lone home win was a few weeks ago at the expense of the 49ers. The Vikings have excelled as an underdog with a 2–1–1 mark against the spread with two outright wins.”

Wood’s final score is 23-20, Vikings.

However, Manzano has New Orleans winning 20-16.

Texans (+6.5)

Moreover, Manzano has quarterback C.J. Stroud and the Houston Texans hanging close with the Cincinnati Bengals away. In fact, Houston is capable of covering the spread. “The Texans mounted a fourth-quarter comeback last week to beat the Buccaneers 39-37 behind a 470-yard, five-touchdown outing from Stroud,” he wrote.

“It was a major bounce-back from the previous week when Houston lost to Carolina, 15–13, to give the Panthers their first win. The Tampa Bay game was only the second time since Week 2 that the Texans’ defense surrendered more than 20 points. Their secondary will be tested by Burrow, who could be without Ja’Marr Chase (back).

“Tee Higgins stepped up after Chase went down last week to finish with a season-high 110 yards in a 24–18 win over the Bills. Burrow also racked up a season-best 348 yards and recorded his second straight multi-touchdown game without an interception.

“The Bengals have only allowed 17 points per game during their winning streak against some solid offenses, but they’re susceptible to being exploited on the ground. One thing to watch for in this game is the play of Houston’s new kicker Matt Amendola, who was signed this week with Ka’imi Fairbairn (quad) expected to miss time.

“The Texans are in a familiar position as an underdog of seven-plus points, but this is the most points Cincinnati has been favored by this season.”

Manzano’s pick is Bengals, 30-24.

Wood’s final score is 31-24, Bengals.

Lions (-3)

Additionally, both Wood and Manzano have the Detroit Lions defeating the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 10. “The Chargers rolled New York on Monday in spite of a 136-yard, zero-touchdown performance by Justin Herbert. Instead, it was the defense that stepped up, forcing three turnovers and racking up eight sacks,” Wood added.

“The much-maligned Los Angeles defense has allowed just 19 points its last two times out, albeit against suspect competition. Detroit will be a good test to see just how far this unit has come. The Lions’ only loss on the road this season was against the Ravens, and they’re tied for the best record against the spread in the NFL at 6-2.

“The Chargers have been up and down at home with losses to teams with winning records (Miami and Dallas) and wins over sub-.500 teams (Las Vegas and Chicago).”

Wood’s pick is Lions, 27-23.

Meanwhile, Manzano also has Detroit winning 30-27.

