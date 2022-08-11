The 2022 FedEx Cup Playoffs are here and the first leg begins with the St. Jude Championships at TPC Southwind in Memphis. Golf fans will have a chance to welcome back the world’s best players after a three-week hiatus after the 2022 British Open.

The world’s No.1 golfer, Scottie Scheffler leads the FedEx Cup standings with four wins and 3,556 points on the year. He will be joined at TPC Southwind by Cameron Smith and Sam Burns, who have amassed 2,335 and 2,275 points, respectively, heading into this weekend.

Read on for St. Jude Championship 2022 tee times, featured groups, and weather forecast this weekend.

St. Jude Championship 2022 Featured Groups

After three long weeks, most of the world’s best golfers are back on the green this weekend for the FedEx Cup Playoffs.

While many players took time to rest after the 2022 British Open, there were a lot of FedEx Cup points granted over the last three weeks.

Tony Finau made a last minute run, winning two of the last three PGA tournaments at the end of the regular season. Finau will start Round 1 with Justin Thomas and Cameron Young, who sit 8th and 9th on the FedEx Cup rankings.

Most golf fans will want to keep an eye on the leaders in FedEx Cup standings this weekend. 2022 Masters champion Scottie Scheffler and 2022 British Open winner Cameron Smith will play alongside third-ranked Sam Burns on Thursday.

Another exciting group to watch for this weekend will be the group of Xander Schauffele, Patrick Cantlay, and Rory McIlroy..

Below, we’ll highlight all of the featured groups to watch at the St. Jude Championship, along with their tee times for Round 1.

8:48 a.m. — Viktor Hovland, Joaquin Niemann, J.T. Poston

8:59 a.m. — Max Homa, Matt Fitzpatrick, Jordan Spieth

9:10 a.m. — Tony Finau, Justin Thomas, Cameron Young

9:21 a.m. — Scottie Scheffler, Cameron Smith, Sam Burns

1:33 p.m. — Collin Morikawa, Davis Riley, Seamus Power

1:44 p.m. — Jon Rahm, Tom Hoge, Billy Horschel

1.55 p.m. — Sungjae Im, Hideki Matsuyama, Will Zalatoris

2:06 p.m. — Xander Schauffele, Patrick Cantlay, Rory McIlroy

St. Jude Championship 2022 Tee Times

The FedEx Cup Playoffs will begin on Thursday with Brendon Todd, Trey Mullinax and Brandon Wu, who will tee off at 8:15 on the first hole. Meanwhile, Matthew NeSmith, Gary Woodland and Beau Hossier start off at hole No.10.

The world’s No.1 player is back in action this week. Scottie Scheffler leads the Fedex Cup standings and will tee off at 9:21 am alongside Smith and Burns.

Meanwhile, Rory McIlroy sits sixth on the FedEx Cup rankings. He will be teeing off with fourth-place Xander Schauffele and fifth-place Patrick Cantlay.

For a complete breakdown of all of the St. Jude Championship tee times for Round 1, scroll down below.

Tee Time Featured Group 8:15 a.m. Brendon Todd, Trey Mullinax, Brandon Wu 8:15 a.m.* Matthew NeSmith, Gary Woodland, Beau Hossler 8:26 a.m. Taylor Moore, Cam Davis, John Huh 8:26 a.m.* Marc Leishman, Anirban Lahiri, Troy Merritt 8:37 a.m. Alex Noren, Taylor Pendrith, Alex Smalley 8:37 a.m.* Adam Hadwin, Chez Reavie, Chris Kirk 8:48 a.m. Mackenzie Hughes, Si Woo Kim, Tyrrell Hatton 8:48 a.m.* Viktor Hovland, Joaquin Niemann, J.T. Poston 8:59 a.m. Kurt Kitayama, Lucas Herbert, Sebastián Muñoz 8:59 a.m.* Max Homa, Matt Fitzpatrick, Jordan Spieth 9:10 a.m. Maverick McNealy, Russell Henley, Keegan Bradley 9:10 a.m.* Tony Finau, Justin Thomas, Cameron Young 9:21 a.m. J.J. Spaun, Cameron Tringale, Aaron Wise 9:21 a.m.* Scottie Scheffler, Cameron Smith, Sam Burns 9:32 a.m. Jhonattan Vegas, Lee Hodges 9:32 a.m.* Martin Laird, Sam Ryder, Scott Piercy 9:43 a.m. Greyson Sigg, Ryan Palmer, Nick Watney 9:43 a.m.* Michael Thompson, Callum Tarren, Max McGreevy 9:54 a.m. Robert Streb, Jason Day, Doug Ghim 9:54 a.m.* Lucas Glover, Webb Simpson, Nick Taylor 1 p.m. David Lipsky, Peter Malnati, Andrew Putnam 1 p.m.* Russell Knox, Kevin Streelman, Mark Hubbard 1:11 p.m. Chad Ramey, Adam Long, Adam Scott 1:11 p.m.* Wyndham Clark, Joel Dahmen, Patrick Rodgers 1:22 p.m. Emiliano Grillo, Brendan Steele, Harold Varner III 1:22 p.m.* Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Matt Kuchar, Brian Harman 1:33 p.m. Collin Morikawa, Davis Riley, Seamus Power 1:33 p.m.* K.H. Lee, Scott Stallings, Denny McCarthy 1:44 p.m. John Rahm, Tom Hoge, Billy Horschel 1:44 p.m.* Keith Mitchell, Mito Pereira, Sahith Theegala 1:55 p.m. Sungjae Im, Hideki Matsuyama, Will Zalatoris 1:55 p.m.* Joohyung “Tom” Kim, Sepp Straka, Kevin Kisner 2:06 p.m. Xander Schauffele, Patrick Cantlay, Rory McIlroy 2:06 p.m.* Shane Lowry, Luke List, Corey Conners 2:17 p.m. Aaron Rai, Danny Lee, Adam Svensson 2:17 p.m.* Stephan Jaeger, C.T. Pan, Adam Schenk 2:28 p.m. Justin Rose, Hayden Buckley, Vince Whaley 2:28 p.m.* Chesson Hadley, Dylan Frittelli, James Hahn 2:39 p.m. Tyler Duncan, Matthias Schwab, Patton Kizzire 2:39 p.m.* Stewart Cink, Kevin Tway, Ryan Brehm 2:50 p.m. Kramer Hickok, Rickie Fowler

*indicates tee off on hole No. 10

St. Jude Championship 2022 Weather Forecast

The St. Jude Championship field will have to deal with a rough weather forecast at TPC Southwind on Thursday.

However, the weather is expected to clear up heading into the weekend.

There will be rain delay to begin the FedEx Cup Playoffs with precipitation at 80% heading into Thursday afternoon.

Looking ahead, the rest of the week looks clear with a small chance of rain each day. The weather should hold up nicely heading into the weekend with little wind and nearly perfect conditions on the golf course.

Check out the chart below for the 2022 St. Jude Championship weather forecast.