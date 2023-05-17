In an unprecedented move, Steph Curry Partners with NBA Hopeful.

Stephen Curry, the legendary NBA star, continues to inspire the next generation of basketball stars and is taking his role as a mentor to new heights. Curry has announced a groundbreaking mentorship and strategic alliance with top NBA Draft prospect Scoot Henderson. This alliance will focus on various aspects, including basketball, business, media, and making a social impact.

Getting to Know Scoot Henderson

Scoot Henderson, who is projected to be a top lottery pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, showcased his skills with the G League Ignite over the past two years. In the previous season, he averaged 18.3 points, 6.7 assists, and 4.8 rebounds per game. While Henderson continues to excel on the court, he is equally committed to making a positive difference off the court. His family, based in Marietta, GA, is actively involved in their community through their non-profit organization called Next Play 360°. This organization provides youth basketball programs and STEM education to underrepresented K-12 students in the Metro Atlanta region.

Curry is Prepared to Lead the Next Generation

The mentorship and strategic alliance between Curry and Henderson will not only involve Scoot but also extend to his younger sister, Crystal “Moochie” Henderson, who recently earned the title of Georgia State Player of the Year. The collaboration will encompass the entire Henderson family. Curry, is a four-time NBA champion, two-time MVP, and successful entrepreneur involved in ventures such as Unanimous Media, Eat. Learn. Play., Curry Brand, and UNDERRATED Golf and Basketball, will provide support and guidance to the Hendersons as they navigate their careers and pursue their own enterprises.

“I have been watching Scoot and his family for a while now, and I am beyond impressed with what he has accomplished thus far, and excited to watch him take control of his future and grow,” says Stephen Curry via an official press release. “Our values are deeply aligned when it comes to prioritizing family, hard work and appreciating the blessings in our lives. I firmly believe that what he and the Henderson Family are building is transformative and will change the narrative for how athletes and their families leverage their influence. I truly admire that we share a common interest and commitment to promoting equity and access for athletes through youth sports and empowering the next generation. As I look towards the future of the NBA and the broader world of sports, Scoot embodies the next evolution of the game over the years, demonstrating the importance of playing for something greater than oneself.” – Steph Curry

The Opportunity of a Lifetime

Henderson expresses excitement and anticipation for the opportunity to learn from Curry and gain his support. As he prepares to embark on his professional journey, he recognizes the value of having Curry’s mentorship and the potential for growth in his own endeavors.

With this alliance, Curry continues to use his platform and experience to positively impact the lives of young athletes, empower them to succeed both on and off the court, and inspire them to make a difference in their communities.