Stetson Bennett Shines in Rams Minicamp, Despite Absent Superstars

Colin Lynch
Sports Editor
Aaron Donald, the star defensive lineman of the Los Angeles Rams, was absent from the team’s mandatory minicamp this week due to personal family reasons. However, the Rams’ other key players, quarterback Matthew Stafford and wide receiver Cooper Kupp were present and actively participating in practice. This is an encouraging sign for the Rams, as both players are returning from injuries that kept them out of significant portions of the 2022 season.

Missing Some Key Stars

Stafford, who missed the latter half of last season with a neck injury, showcased his strong arm during red-zone drills in the minicamp. Kupp, on the other hand, was gradually increasing his workload after recovering from a high ankle sprain that sidelined him for six weeks. The Rams’ new additions from free agency, including wide receiver Tyler Johnson and Super Bowl champion Demarcus Robinson, also made strides during the minicamp. Head coach Sean McVay expressed satisfaction with the performance and development of the new players, which provides him with more confidence in the team’s wide receiver corps.

QB Stetson Bennett Turning Heads Early

Another player generating positive attention during the minicamp was quarterback Stetson Bennett, a fourth-round draft pick and back-to-back national champion from the University of Georgia. Bennett’s athleticism caught the eye of his teammates and coaches, with both Stafford and Kupp speaking highly of his potential. Wide receiver Van Jefferson, who missed most of the 2022 season due to knee surgeries, was slowly reintegrated into practice alongside Kupp. McVay confirmed that both Kupp and Jefferson would be fully ready for training camp in July.

“I’ve been really pleased with him,” McVay said. “The one thing that stands out is when the ball is in Stetson’s hands, the game makes sense to him. He’s got a good feel for being able to get through progressions quickly. He can feel space on the back end as it relates to different coverage counters that he’s seen, but he feels open areas and gets through things quickly. I love the athleticism but there’s a lot of work to be done. He stays nice and steady, doesn’t get too high or low, and he’s fun to be around.”

“He’s done a great job,” Stafford said. “Though it’s a lot for a young guy to process and a lot to learn he’s done a great job. He’s got great athleticism, throws the ball well, and does a lot of things really well. I’m happy for him.”

Rookies Stepping Up Already

McVay also commended the productivity and professionalism of the 2023 rookie class during the minicamp. The Rams will now have a few weeks off before returning for training camp on July 25 in Irvine. It is expected that Aaron Donald will rejoin the team at the start of training camp, and Kupp will be at full speed. The Rams also have joint practices scheduled with the Denver Broncos and Las Vegas Raiders around that time, providing additional opportunities for preparation and development ahead of the upcoming season.

”I’ve been really pleased with the [rookie] class in general,” McVay said. “When you look on the offensive side of the ball Puka Nacua is a guy that’s stood out. I’ve been really pleased with Steve Avila, he’s incredibly talented and gifted but we’ve been able to move him from the left [side of the offensive line] to the right, and he’s picking things up quickly. Mike McAllister has played a lot of snaps up front, and he’s been able to move around.

