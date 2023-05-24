The Phoenix Suns have reached the final stage of their search for a new head coach, with five candidates being considered for the position, offering a diverse range of options.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Suns are evaluating former head coaches such as Doc Rivers, Nick Nurse, and Frank Vogel, along with Sacramento Kings assistant coach Jordi Fernandez and Suns assistant coach Kevin Young. This group presents a mix of experienced head coaches who have won NBA championships and promising coaches with no previous head coaching experience.

The Suns’ five coaching finalists will meet with owner Mat Ishbia, president James Jones and other team officials in Michigan later this week, sources said. https://t.co/yY7Gbh0BCM — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) May 24, 2023

Tons of Experience to Choose From

As reported by Yahoo Sports’ Jake Fischer, Rivers and Nurse are among the contenders for the Phoenix job, with Nurse also being considered for the Philadelphia 76ers’ head coaching position and the vacant coaching role with the Milwaukee Bucks. The finalists include three coaches who have previously won NBA championships, a notable occurrence in this current coaching cycle, as well as two coaches who have yet to serve as head coaches, including internal candidate Kevin Young.

Teams are well aware Chris Paul’s contract is only half-guaranteed for 2023-24. Deandre Ayton will have suitors on the trade market. Monty Williams’ name has surfaced in Bucks coaching whispers. For @YahooSports, what’s next for Phoenix is anyone’s guess: https://t.co/AyIDafIsRb — Jake Fischer (@JakeLFischer) May 12, 2023

Big Decisions Loom

The vacancy arose after the surprising dismissal of Monty Williams, following a challenging season marked by injuries and the trade that brought Kevin Durant to the team in exchange for key players and future draft picks. The new head coach will be expected to maximize the team’s win-now roster and contend for a championship immediately. It’s still unclear just how many years Chris Paul has in him, and he isn’t signed past next season.

Rivers and Nurse both exited the playoffs in disappointing fashion in recent weeks, while Vogel took a break from coaching after being let go by the Los Angeles Lakers last year. Jordi Fernandez, as the associate head coach under Mike Brown in Sacramento, joined the Kings last offseason after spending six seasons with the Denver Nuggets under Michael Malone. Kevin Young, on the other hand, became a part of Monty Williams’ coaching staff in 2020 and was promoted to associate head coach last year.

With a roster that has demonstrated its potential and a championship-caliber core, the choice of the next head coach will be crucial for the Suns as they aim to capitalize on their recent success and contend for an NBA title. The organization will weigh the experience and track records of the established head coaches alongside the potential and familiarity offered by the assistant coaches in their pursuit of a coach who can lead the team to new heights.