Taylor Fritz Provides Stunning Commentary On Carlos Alcaraz’s Game

Wendi Oliveros
Taylor Fritz 2

America’s top-ranked men’s tennis player Taylor Fritz told it like it was after his straight-set loss to World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz on Thursday.

Fritz never faced Alcaraz before so it was quite an experience for him.

He praised Alcaraz’s extremely high level, particularly in the first three games of the match.

Fritz described Alcaraz’s inherent ability to do everything well: movement, drop shots, lobs, volleys, and unbelievable ground strokes.

When asked how playing Alcaraz compared to the Big 3 of Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, and Rafael Nadal, Fritz believed that playing Alcaraz is more difficult.

He went on to say that he cannot believe how complete Alcaraz’s game is at such a young age; Fritz did not elaborate if he needed to work on anything whereas most players do have weaknesses to improve.

Alcaraz Is More Than A Phenom

He has already shown his composure and ability to win big matches.

Those who want to see him play Rafael Nadal or Novak Djokovic to validate his success are selling him short.

However, it will be must-see viewing when he does get those opportunities.

There is no reason to believe he cannot beat those players with the high level of tennis we are seeing from him right now.

One other noteworthy point is that Alcaraz is relatively new to the tennis scene, and his opponents are competitors and students of the game who will work hard to figure out ways to neutralize his abilities as they play him more often.

Is He The Next Tennis Great?

He can be, but it is too early to say that.

Hopefully, he has a long and healthy career ahead.

He has already dealt with injuries, most recently skipping the Australian Open because of them.

We can renew this conversation 20 years from now after we have seen his body of work over decades which is how Nadal, Djokovic, and Federer built their greatness.

In the meantime, Alcaraz faces 21-year-old Jannik Sinner in the Miami Open semifinals.

The two faced off at Indian Wells with Alcaraz coming out the victor, but Sinner is an up-and-comer also who should not be overlooked.

Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
