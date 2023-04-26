Tennis News and Rumors

Tennis Hall Of Famer Andy Roddick Discusses Emma Raducanu’s Struggles

Author image
Wendi Oliveros
Twitter Linkedin
3 min read
Emma Radacanu

20-year-old British tennis star Emma Raducanu came out of obscurity (and the qualifying rounds) to win the 2021 U.S. Open.

From that point on, the eyes of the tennis world (and the sports world at large) have been on her.

On Wednesday, Raducanu withdrew from the Mutua Madrid Open with a wrist injury.

Injury starts and stops and early Grand Slam early exits have marked Raducanu’s career in the past 18 months.

U.S. Open Champion, Hall of Famer, and Tennis Channel contributor Andy Roddick offered a solid analysis of what should be going on behind the scenes for Raducanu.

Take a listen.

Based on what Roddick said, here is what we need to keep in mind.

1. She Is Young So She Has Time

Raducanu was 18 years old when she won her only career title, the U.S. Open.

She is just 20 now and presumably has a lot of good tennis ahead of her.

Raducanu will fall out of the Top 100 with this Madrid withdrawal, but this should be used as a time to regroup and focus.

2. She Needs The Right Team 

It is not clear if she is surrounded by the right people at the moment.

Raducanu has gone through five coaches in the past 18 months.

The frequent coaching changes indicate that searching for the right team, but as Roddick said, too many (and the wrong) voices are not good.

3. The WTA Season Is Very Grueling

Both the WTA  and ATP tours are grueling 11-month seasons.

Player injuries are much more common now than just a generation ago.

Maintaining a good schedule and picking the right tournaments are essential if a tennis player hopes to achieve success and longevity in the sport.

Our 2023 Wish: Roddick Coaches Raducanu

Andy Roddick sounded like a coach in the making in that video clip.

We know he has family and other business interests, but it would be great if he could work with Raducanu.

Roddick understands her struggles very well and would be the right voice in her ear to focus her.

He went through his share of coaches during the course of his career, and he won his U.S. Open at 21 years of age.

As we approach the two-year anniversary of her U.S. Open win, tennis fans want Raducanu to experience stability and success because she is a fun player to watch when she is playing at her best.

Tennis Betting Guides 2023

 

 

 

 

 

 

Topics  
Tennis News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
View All Posts By Wendi Oliveros

Wendi Oliveros

Twitter Linkedin
Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
View All Posts By Wendi Oliveros

Related To Tennis News and Rumors

Tennis News and Rumors
Roger Federer

What’s At Stake As Young Generation Tries To Overtake Big 3 At Grand Slams In Men’s Tennis

Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Apr 24 2023
Tennis News and Rumors
Carlos Alcaraz
Carlos Alcaraz Wins Second Straight Barcelona Open, Completes Ceremonial Pool Dive
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Apr 24 2023
Tennis News and Rumors
Aryna Sabalenka
Aryna Sabalenka’s Reaction To Iga Swiatek’s Prized New Porsche Receives Mixed Reviews
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Apr 24 2023
Tennis News and Rumors
Andy Murray
Andy Murray Shares Daughter’s Handwritten Note After He Coached Her Playing Tennis
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Apr 22 2023
Tennis News and Rumors
Tennis: French Open
Novak Djokovic Withdraws From Madrid Open
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Apr 22 2023
Tennis News and Rumors
Uncle Toni Nadal
Uncle Toni Provides Update On Rafael Nadal’s Return To Competitive Tennis
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Apr 19 2023
Tennis News and Rumors
Andrey Rublev
3 Fascinating Facts About 2023 Monte-Carlo Masters Champion Andrey Rublev
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Apr 16 2023
More News
Arrow to top