20-year-old British tennis star Emma Raducanu came out of obscurity (and the qualifying rounds) to win the 2021 U.S. Open.

From that point on, the eyes of the tennis world (and the sports world at large) have been on her.

On Wednesday, Raducanu withdrew from the Mutua Madrid Open with a wrist injury.

Injury starts and stops and early Grand Slam early exits have marked Raducanu’s career in the past 18 months.

U.S. Open Champion, Hall of Famer, and Tennis Channel contributor Andy Roddick offered a solid analysis of what should be going on behind the scenes for Raducanu.

Based on what Roddick said, here is what we need to keep in mind.

1. She Is Young So She Has Time

Raducanu was 18 years old when she won her only career title, the U.S. Open.

She is just 20 now and presumably has a lot of good tennis ahead of her.

Raducanu will fall out of the Top 100 with this Madrid withdrawal, but this should be used as a time to regroup and focus.

2. She Needs The Right Team

It is not clear if she is surrounded by the right people at the moment.

Raducanu has gone through five coaches in the past 18 months.

The frequent coaching changes indicate that searching for the right team, but as Roddick said, too many (and the wrong) voices are not good.

3. The WTA Season Is Very Grueling

Both the WTA and ATP tours are grueling 11-month seasons.

Player injuries are much more common now than just a generation ago.

Maintaining a good schedule and picking the right tournaments are essential if a tennis player hopes to achieve success and longevity in the sport.

Our 2023 Wish: Roddick Coaches Raducanu

Andy Roddick sounded like a coach in the making in that video clip.

We know he has family and other business interests, but it would be great if he could work with Raducanu.

Roddick understands her struggles very well and would be the right voice in her ear to focus her.

He went through his share of coaches during the course of his career, and he won his U.S. Open at 21 years of age.

As we approach the two-year anniversary of her U.S. Open win, tennis fans want Raducanu to experience stability and success because she is a fun player to watch when she is playing at her best.

