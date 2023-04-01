American tennis legend Chris Evert forgot that it was April 1 when she read the tweet from the U.S. Open.

The tweet started with the phrase, “Welcome to the future.”

Welcome to the future. pic.twitter.com/NXCY7o8ELB — US Open Tennis (@usopen) April 1, 2023

It went on to announce breaking news.

“Players will be permitted to use artificially intelligent (AI) coaching at the 2023 US Open.”

Pictured with a screen and prompted messages was Carlos Alcaraz.

Chris Evert’s reaction, if this was not an April Fool’s joke was spot on.

What Evert Said

She was surprised by the breaking news.

Evert wrote:

“Wait…..what?? Aren’t the players supposed to be thinking on the court? Players can be coached now, isn’t that enough? Maybe after the match, study the AI?”

She is right that players are supposed to be thinking and strategizing on the court.

It is already controversial that some tournaments are allowing courtside coaching so a leap into the AI realm would be a huge step for tennis.

How She Found Out The Truth

Croatian tennis player Donna Vekic responded to Evert saying that she also fell for it.

It’s April’s fools 🥴 I also fell for it 👱‍♀️ — Donna Vekic (@DonnaVekic) April 1, 2023

Rennae Stubbs used three laugh emojis to address both Evert and Vekic.

No April Fool’s At Miami Open

Evert is like the rest of the tennis fans watching the Miami Open with great interest.

Elena Rybakina was the hottest player on the women’s tour through the month of March.

On April Fool’s Day, Petra Kvitova defeated Rybakina to win her first-ever Miami Open in straight sets.

She prevented Rybakina from joining an exclusive list of four female tennis players to win the Sunshine Double, with wins at Indian Wells and Miami in the same calendar year.

A win away from joining the list of WTA Sunshine Double champions… ☀️☀️ Steffi Graf (1994, 1996)

Kim Clijsters (2005)

Victoria Azarenka (2016)

Iga Swiatek (2022) Indian Wells champ Elena Rybakina is through to the #MiamiOpen final! 👀 pic.twitter.com/1fDrcfkM3u — wta (@WTA) March 31, 2023

Those players are Steffi Graf, Kim Clijsters, Victoria Azarenka, and Iga Swiatek.

WTA Tour Is On To Charleston

The clay court officially begins next week at The Charleston Open.

Elina Svitolina makes her return from maternity leave, and Swiatek and Australian Open champion Aryna Sabalenka will be out dealing with injuries.

The excitement in the women’s tennis game is at a fever pitch with a lot of talented players attempting to make their mark in a new era following the retirement of Ashleigh Barty and Serena Williams.

