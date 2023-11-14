College Football

Texas A&M Coaching Candidates: Dan Lanning Says He Has No Interest in Taking Over From Jimbo Fisher

Author image
David Evans
Sports Editor
3 min read
dan lanning 4

The recent college football coaching shake-up at Texas A&M has been a topic of much speculation. The departure of Jimbo Fisher set the rumor mill in motion, with many eyes turning towards Dan Lanning, Oregon’s head coach, as a potential successor. However, Lanning has made his stance crystal clear, emphatically stating his commitment to Oregon and dispelling any notions of a move to Texas A&M.

Lanning No Interest in Becoming Texas A&M Head Coach

Lanning’s tenure at Oregon has been nothing short of impressive. In just two seasons, he boasts a remarkable 19-4 record, including a stellar 9-1 start this year. His contract, extended in July, reflects his value to Oregon, with a significant $20 million buyout clause signaling his long-term commitment to the Ducks.

Lanning’s dedication is further underscored by his direct remarks: “Everything I want exists right here. I’m not going anywhere. There’s zero chance that I would be coaching somewhere else. I’ve got unfinished business here. We have the resources, the tools, anybody that can’t understand why you would want to be at this place, doesn’t understand exactly what exists here.”

Mike Elko Aggies’ Top Option to Replace Fisher

This unwavering stance from Lanning forces Texas A&M to look elsewhere in their coaching search. The Aggies, undeterred, are now reportedly turning their attention to Mike Elko, among other candidates. Elko’s current record as Duke’s head coach and his previous experience as a defensive coordinator at Texas A&M make him a strong contender.

For Oregon, Lanning’s commitment is a testament to the program’s strength and his belief in its potential. “I’m not concerned about getting a better contract,” Lanning stated, highlighting his focus on success and excellence over financial gain.

“I’m taken care of extremely well here at Oregon. I have the resources I need here to be really, really successful. I am not motivated by that. I’m motivated by winning. I’m motivated by being elite here. Our players deserve my complete focus. Our fans deserve the best product on the field.”

Lanning’s clear-cut refusal to entertain the Texas A&M vacancy speaks volumes about his vision for Oregon. As the Ducks prepare for their next games and a potential spot in the College Football Playoff, they do so with a coach firmly rooted in his commitment to the team and the university.

For Texas A&M, the search continues, but for Oregon, the future looks bright under the guidance of a coach deeply invested in the success and growth of his team.

College Football College Football News and Rumors NCAAF Oregon Ducks Texas A&M Aggies
Author image
David Evans

David Evans is a well-established figure in sports journalism, carrying with him an impressive portfolio that stretches over 15 years. He joined The Sports Daily in 2022. His savvy insights and reliable commentary have been spotlighted on several esteemed sports betting websites.

David's keen interest lies in North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. His insightful pieces reveal a deep understanding of these sports and a subtle flair for strategic analysis.

Away from his desk, David prioritizes physical fitness, regularly working out at the gym. His downtime is often spent in the calming company of his cat.

David Evans brings to the table a compelling blend of experience, passion, and intuition. A respected name in sports journalism, he continues to deliver quality content that engages and informs his readers.
David Evans

