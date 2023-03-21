The Masters 2023: LIV Golf Players That Have Qualified

The 2023 Masters is just two weeks away, and golf fans all over the world are excited for one of the more anticipated golf events of the year. This year’s edition is even more interesting as it will be the first event where we see PGA and LIV Golf tour members compete in the same field.

As the Masters tournament approaches, the list of eligible players from the LIV Golf League is nearly finalized. Augusta National announced last year that their existing qualifications for an invitation would remain in place, regardless of a player’s professional tour affiliation. Since LIV players have not been able to enter the Masters through traditional means, such as winning on the PGA Tour or being ranked in the top 50 on the World Golf Rankings, they must rely on their status as past major champions or last year’s world rankings. With only two weeks left until the tournament, the LIV Golf League players who will be eligible to play at Augusta National are nearly set.

Top 50 In The World Automatically Qualify

Augusta National has announced that any player within the current top 50 in the world after this week will receive an invitation to the Masters. However, the closest LIV player to No. 50 who is not currently in the Masters is Dean Burmester at No. 74, followed by Cameron Tringale at No. 87. This has raised concerns for LIV Golf League CEO Greg Norman, who is frustrated with the World Golf Rankings board’s delay in ruling on whether LIV golf events will receive points.

So far, LIV players have only been able to earn points from major championships, the DP World Tour (under a court injunction), and some Asian events. With only one week left to reach the top 50 in the world and qualify for the Masters, winning on the PGA Tour at next week’s Valero Texas Open is a crucial opportunity for players. For LIV players outside the top 50, it seems a bit hopeless.

This week, the PGA Tour is in Austin, Texas, for the Dell Technologies Match Play, and the DP World Tour is playing in South Africa. The clock is ticking for LIV players to make their move and earn a spot in the coveted Masters tournament.

Here is a list of LIV Players and how they qualify for the 2023 Masters Tournament:

Past Masters champions

Phil Mickelson (2004, 2006, 2010)

Charl Schwartzel (2011)

Bubba Watson (2012, 2014)

Sergio Garcia (2017)

Patrick Reed (2018)

Dustin Johnson (2020)

U.S. Open champions, 2018-2022

Brooks Koepka (2018)

Bryson DeChambeau (2020)

British Open champions, 2018-2022

Cameron Smith (2022)

Top-four, 2022 PGA Championship

Mito Peirera

Top-50, final 2022 World Golf Rankings

Joaquin Niemann (22)

Abraham Ancer (30)

Thomas Pieters (37)

Harold Varner III (45)

Jason Kokrak (47)

Kevin Na (49)

Louis Oosthuizen (50)

Players in the 2022 Tour Championship field

Talor Gooch