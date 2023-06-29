It will be just the second edition that does not feature pro golfers

The Match, a highly anticipated cross-sport exhibition, will showcase two superstar pairings at the Wynn Golf Club in Las Vegas. Kansas City Chiefs greats Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce will team up against Golden State Warriors superstars Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson.

Take an inside look at Wynn Golf Club, host of Capital One’s The Match, with our aerial tour presented by @Wagoneer. Watch in full: https://t.co/OmdHnfAAQ1 pic.twitter.com/LKkzU8nqPA — Golf Digest (@GolfDigest) June 28, 2023

Teams & Format

While Kelce and Thompson will be making their debuts in The Match, both Mahomes and Curry are familiar faces in the event. This will be their second appearance, and they are eager to secure their first victories in this made-for-TV golf showdown. As in previous editions, the format will consist of 12 holes of scramble play, where each player tees off, and the team selects the best ball for the next shot. Players alternate shots until the hole is completed, with the team scoring the lowest winning the hole. If both teams tie, the hole is halved. The team with the most holes won at the end of the tournament emerges as the overall winner.

Adding an exciting twist to the event, Holes 4, 6, 8, and 12 will be designated as “challenge holes.” If a player manages to score a hole-in-one on any of these holes, a generous $2 million donation will be made to charity in the team’s name. Hole 12 carries an even larger $5 million charity donation for an ace. If no hole-in-one occurs, a $250,000 donation will be made if a team gets within five feet of the hole. In the event that the challenges aren’t met, a $100,000 donation will be made in the team’s name for the shot closest to the green off the tee.

Among the four players, Curry stands out as the most accomplished golfer. The two-time NBA MVP has been playing golf since he was 10 years old and has even competed in the Korn Ferry Tour. Although reports initially suggested Curry’s handicap was +0.1, he clarified that earlier in 2023, it was closer to around +1.0. While he humbly acknowledges the uncertainty of his current playing level, Curry had an excellent summer on the course.

On the other hand, Mahomes enters the Match with a handicap of 7.7, placing him significantly behind Curry in terms of golfing skill. While not as proficient in golf as he is in football, Mahomes enjoys the game and considers it a significant part of his off-season activities. He has participated in other golf pro-ams and tournaments over the years and ensures that he incorporates golf into his off-season plans.

Patrick Mahomes-Travis Kelce vs. Stephen Curry-Klay Thompson match date 2023

Date: Thursday, June 29

Thursday, June 29 Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

The Match VIII is set to tee off on Thursday, June 29 at 6:30 p.m. ET in Las Vegas. Weather for the 3:30 p.m. local tee time is set to hover around 100 degrees.

How to watch The Match 2023

TV channels: TNT, truTV, HLN

TNT, truTV, HLN Live stream: Sling TV

Fans will be able to catch The Match on TNT, with the event being simulcast on sister stations truTV and HLN.

For viewers who want to live stream The Match, Sling TV carries TNT, as well as truTV and HLN, so viewers can sign up for the streaming service to watch live.

The Match Purse, Prize Money in 2023

There isn’t a traditional purse for The Match, but the players are all competing to raise money for the chosen charity. This year’s charity is the No Kid Hungry campaign.

The Match has raised $35 million for charity since its first iteration.

Previous “The Match” Winners & Results

Date Event Winner Loser Nov. 23, 2018 “The Match: Tiger vs. Phil” Phil Mickelson Tiger Woods May 24, 2020 “The Match: Champions for Charity” Tiger Woods-Peyton Manning Phil Mickelson-Tom Brady Nov. 27, 2020 “The Match: Champions for Change” Phil Mickelson-Charles Barkley Peyton Manning-Stephen Curry July 6, 2021 “The Match IV” Bryson DeChambeau-Aaron Rodgers Phil Mickelson-Tom Brady Nov. 26, 2021 “The Match: Bryson vs. Brooks” Brooks Koepka Bryson DeChambeau June 1, 2022 Brady/Rodgers vs. Allen/Mahomes Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes Dec. 10, 2022 Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods

With the stage set for this thrilling exhibition, fans eagerly anticipate the clash between these elite athletes. The Match promises an exciting display of skill, camaraderie, and charitable contributions, providing an entertaining experience for both sports and golf enthusiasts alike.