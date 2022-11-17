The Nets Confronted Ben Simmons In Players-Only Meeting

The Brooklyn Nets are beginning to get impatient with three-time All-Star Ben Simmons. The tension has been building in recent weeks among coaches and teammates about Simmons’ availability, level of play and passion for the game.

According to a report from The Athletic, the Nets had a players-only meeting following a loss to the Indiana Pacers where forward Markieff Morris confronted Simmons.

Morris reportedly addressed Simmons in front of the team and told him that the team needed him to respond to adversity to succeed. He was also critical of Simmons’ ability to respond to adversity on the court.

While Simmons apparently took the criticism well, tension seems to be high in Brooklyn.

Simmons Responds Following Nets Players Only Meeting

The Nets are off to a rough start and have a number of problems stemming from a turbulent offseason. In just the past few weeks, they’ve dealt with the firing of head coach Steve Nash and Kyrie Irving’s suspension.

Now, the focus is on Simmons, as teammates are beginning to question whether or not he really wants to be on the floor.

Simmons is currently coming off the bench after dealing with his left sore knee. But, it seems like the Nets’ staff and his teammates are growing frustrated over his underwhelming performance.

Per the report, Simmons isn’t phased by the doubters, “I get (the skepticism), but I think the one thing with me is that I’m a competitor.”

The NBA star has been dealing with a myriad of health issues this season and doesn’t believe anyone should be questioning his commitment.

In his last game, Simmons scored 11 points, the first time he’s scored in double-figures in 500 days. Despite his effort, Brooklyn lost 153-121.

For the season, the former No. 1 overall pick is averaging 5.8 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 5.8 assists per game. Each of those numbers represents the lowest marks of his career.

Markieff Morris Disputes Report

Morris took to Twitter to question the validity of The Athletic’s report, calling the story false.

“Who’s the source? Y’all gotta stop with these false stories man” tweeted Morris.

Who's the source? Y'all gotta chill with these false stories man! Let me and my guys hoop! — Keef Morris (@Keefmorris) November 16, 2022

Whether or not he addressed Simmons in front of the team remains in question but Simmons certainly hasn’t lived up to expectations in Brooklyn.