Eagles

The not-so-final 53-man roster for Eagles

jaxsportsmedia
Mandatory cut-down numbers are in, but don’t carve the names in stone just yet. The current survivors’ list is:

OFFENSE

Quarterback (2) — Jalen Hurts, Gardner Minshew

Running back (3) — Miles Sanders, Boston Scott, Kenneth Gainwell

Wide receiver (5) — A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, Quez Watkins, Zach Pascal, Jalen Reagor

Tight end (3) — Dallas Goedert, Jack Stoll, Grant Calcaterra

Offensive tackle (4) — Jordan Mailata, Lane Johnson, Andre Dillard, Jack Driscoll

Offensive guard (4) — Landon Dickerson, Isaac Seumalo, Sua Opeta, Josh Sills

Center (2) — Jason Kelce, Cam Jurgens

DEFENSE

Defensive end (4) — Brandon Graham, Josh Sweat, Derek Barnett, Tarron Jackson

Defensive tackle (5) — Fletcher Cox, Javon Hargrave, Jordan Davis, Milton Williams, Marlon Tuipulotu

Linebacker (5) — T.J. Edwards, Kyzir White, Nakobe Dean, Shaun Bradley, Davion Taylor

SAM (3) — Haason Reddick, Patrick Johnson, Kyron Johnson

Cornerback (6) — Darius Slay, James Bradberry, Avonte Maddox, Zech McPhearson, Josiah Scott, Josh Jobe

Safety (4) — Marcus Epps, Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, Reed Blankenship, K’Von Wallace

SPECIAL TEAMS

Kicker (1) — Jake Elliott

Punter (1) — Arryn Siposs

Long snapper (1) – Rick Lovato

RESERVE/INJURED

Out for the entire 2022 season (barring injury settlement).

WR Greg Ward

The Eagles can start signing players to their 16-man practice squad starting on Wednesday.

As for changes to come, GK Brizer thinks Dillard will be traded to the Saints.  Many of you think Reagor will be traded to anywhere. Plus, there are tons of veteran free agents at every position now free-floating in the market.

If nothing else, the roster just became a lot younger as all five draft picks and three UDFA rookies made the cut (Sills, Jobe, Blankenship).

The roster was impacted by the Eagles’ trade for a safety in place of the released Anthony Harris.  Roseman pulled off a trade with New Orleans for versatile defensive back Chauncey (C.J.) Gardner-Johnson and a 2025 seventh-round draft selection, sending draft picks (a fifth-rounder in 2023, a sixth-rounder in 2024) for a player who gives the Eagles another piece in the secondary.

Notable cuts:

RELEASED

The following players were not “waived” because they’re vested veterans and are now free to sign with any team.

C Cameron Tom

OT Le’Raven Clark

S Anthony Harris

WR Greg Ward

TE Richard Rodgers

S Jaquiski Tartt

WAIVED

The following players are subject to waivers.

LB JaCoby Stevens

TE Noah Togiai

S Andre Chachere

OL Jack Anderson

DT Marvin Wilson

DT Kobe Smith

WR Devon Allen

CB Mac McCain

CB Tay Gowan

CB Mario Goodrich

QB Reid Sinnett

DT Renell Wren

CB Josh Blackwell

RB Jason Huntley

QB Carson Strong

Eagles
jaxsportsmedia

Jax Sports Media has been reporting on NFL teams in the mid-Atlantic region since 2006. Thomas Jackson is its senior writer. Tom started covering the Philadelphia Eagles for the MVN Network in 2007. In 2009 he joined the Bloguin Network. He now also covers the Baltimore Ravens.
