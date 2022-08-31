The not-so-final 53-man roster for Eagles

Mandatory cut-down numbers are in, but don’t carve the names in stone just yet. The current survivors’ list is:
OFFENSE
Quarterback (2) — Jalen Hurts, Gardner Minshew
Running back (3) — Miles Sanders, Boston Scott, Kenneth Gainwell
Wide receiver (5) — A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, Quez Watkins, Zach Pascal, Jalen Reagor
Tight end (3) — Dallas Goedert, Jack Stoll, Grant Calcaterra
Offensive tackle (4) — Jordan Mailata, Lane Johnson, Andre Dillard, Jack Driscoll
Offensive guard (4) — Landon Dickerson, Isaac Seumalo, Sua Opeta, Josh Sills
Center (2) — Jason Kelce, Cam Jurgens
DEFENSE
Defensive end (4) — Brandon Graham, Josh Sweat, Derek Barnett, Tarron Jackson
Defensive tackle (5) — Fletcher Cox, Javon Hargrave, Jordan Davis, Milton Williams, Marlon Tuipulotu
Linebacker (5) — T.J. Edwards, Kyzir White, Nakobe Dean, Shaun Bradley, Davion Taylor
SAM (3) — Haason Reddick, Patrick Johnson, Kyron Johnson
Cornerback (6) — Darius Slay, James Bradberry, Avonte Maddox, Zech McPhearson, Josiah Scott, Josh Jobe
Safety (4) — Marcus Epps, Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, Reed Blankenship, K’Von Wallace
SPECIAL TEAMS
Kicker (1) — Jake Elliott
Punter (1) — Arryn Siposs
Long snapper (1) – Rick Lovato
RESERVE/INJURED
Out for the entire 2022 season (barring injury settlement).
WR Greg Ward
The Eagles can start signing players to their 16-man practice squad starting on Wednesday.
As for changes to come, GK Brizer thinks Dillard will be traded to the Saints. Many of you think Reagor will be traded to anywhere. Plus, there are tons of veteran free agents at every position now free-floating in the market.
If nothing else, the roster just became a lot younger as all five draft picks and three UDFA rookies made the cut (Sills, Jobe, Blankenship).
The roster was impacted by the Eagles’ trade for a safety in place of the released Anthony Harris. Roseman pulled off a trade with New Orleans for versatile defensive back Chauncey (C.J.) Gardner-Johnson and a 2025 seventh-round draft selection, sending draft picks (a fifth-rounder in 2023, a sixth-rounder in 2024) for a player who gives the Eagles another piece in the secondary.
Notable cuts:
RELEASED
The following players were not “waived” because they’re vested veterans and are now free to sign with any team.
C Cameron Tom
OT Le’Raven Clark
S Anthony Harris
WR Greg Ward
TE Richard Rodgers
S Jaquiski Tartt
WAIVED
The following players are subject to waivers.
LB JaCoby Stevens
TE Noah Togiai
S Andre Chachere
OL Jack Anderson
DT Marvin Wilson
DT Kobe Smith
WR Devon Allen
CB Mac McCain
CB Tay Gowan
CB Mario Goodrich
QB Reid Sinnett
DT Renell Wren
CB Josh Blackwell
RB Jason Huntley
QB Carson Strong