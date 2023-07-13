The Pulisic Era is Finally Over in Chelsea

Christian Pulisic’s move to AC Milan marks a fresh start for the American attacker after a challenging spell at Chelsea. The transfer reportedly cost Milan an initial fee of €20 million, with potential add-ons amounting to €2 million. In contrast, Chelsea had paid £58 million to acquire Pulisic from Borussia Dortmund in 2019.

Milan confirm Christian Pulisic has joined from Chelsea. It’s a four-year deal with an option to extend by a further year. 🔴⚫️ pic.twitter.com/viSaSrrOdj — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) July 13, 2023

Not A Storybook Exit From Chelsea

The 24-year-old has signed a four-year contract with Milan, which includes an option to extend until 2028. Pulisic has been vocal about feeling pressure to live up to his “Captain America” nickname while playing for the United States national team. International duty had seemingly provided him with an escape from the difficulties he faced at Chelsea.

Pulisic’s time at Stamford Bridge was marred by injuries, inconsistent form, and a diminishing role in the squad. He initially agreed to join Chelsea under the management of Maurizio Sarri but arrived when Frank Lampard was in charge. The subsequent appointment of Thomas Tuchel, who had previously coached Pulisic at Dortmund, was seen as an opportunity for a fresh start. However, Tuchel reportedly believed that Pulisic had not developed significantly since his teenage years, hindering his progress at the club.

Pulisic’s stats at Chelsea

COMPETITION APPS GOALS ASSISTS Premier League 98 20 9 Champions League 26 5 5 FA Cup 12 1 1 League Cup 6 0 1 Super Cup 2 0 1

The Writing Was on the Wall

Chelsea’s aggressive recruitment drive, both before and after Tuchel’s departure in September 2022, further marginalized Pulisic. The arrivals of players such as Raheem Sterling, Mykhailo Mudryk, Noni Madueke, and Christopher Nkunku pushed him down the pecking order.

Pulisic had seen limited game time, starting only two matches for Chelsea since early January, and had struggled to find the back of the net since August. In joining AC Milan, he can expect more opportunities to showcase his talent. The club is undergoing a reboot following a disappointing Serie A title defense and notable departures from the technical and sporting staff.

“It’s tough. It’s definitely played a lot on me, and mentally it’s been difficult at times,” he said in January 2022 of the scrutiny he gets while playing for Chelsea. “But I’m always very excited to come back with the national team and sort of step away and get to enjoy it.”

With Rafael Leao, Milan’s star left-winger, signing a contract extension until 2028, Pulisic may have the chance to play in a central attacking position. This move to Milan offers him the prospect of rejuvenation and the opportunity to make a significant impact in Serie A.