The Ringer staff writer Sheil Kapadia has released his NFL Week 11 expert picks and predictions for the 2023 football season. Three Week 11 matchups of the 2023 NFL season, the league’s 104th season, are featured here.

Check out The Ringer’s NFL Week 11 picks, predictions, and best bets below.

The Ringer’s NFL Week 11 Expert Picks and Predictions

The Ringer’s Sheil Kapadia has published his expert picks and predictions for three Week 11 matchups of the 2023 NFL season. For the first game, the Tennessee Titans vs. Jacksonville Jaguars at 1 p.m. ET.

Next, the Denver Broncos vs. Minnesota Vikings at 8:20 p.m. ET for Sunday Night Football. Lastly, the Philadelphia Eagles vs. Kansas City Chiefs at 8:15 p.m. ET for Monday Night Football.

Through 10 weeks of the season, the NFL analyst is 74-71-5 this season.

Titans (+7)

Kapadia has the Tennessee Titans upsetting the Jacksonville Jaguars on the road in Week 11. “I thought the Jaguars’ offense was set to make the leap this year. That has not happened,” he wrote.

“Through Week 10, they rank 19th in DVOA. At times, it feels like everything is going horizontal, like they’re consistently trying to string together 11-play drives.

“The protection has to be better to make it happen, but I’d love to see Jacksonville push the ball downfield more. One other issue: Trevor Lawrence is not responding well to pressure.

“According to Pro Football Focus, 23.1 percent of the pressures against Lawrence have turned into sacks. That’s tied for the third-worst rate of any starter, and it’s not something we saw from him in previous seasons.

“The Titans failed to score a touchdown last week in a loss to the Bucs, but I think they’re going to be a competitive team most weeks. I don’t trust Jacksonville enough to cover a number this big against a Mike Vrabel-coached team.”

Broncos (-2.5)

Furthermore, The Ringer NFL analyst has the Denver Broncos winning at home over the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday Night Football. “This current version of the Broncos is more like what I expected to see from Sean Payton this season,” he wrote.

“They’re not great, but they’re competitive; they know their strengths and weaknesses, and they don’t beat themselves. As for the Vikings, the Joshua Dobbs fairy tale continued last week with a win over the Saints.

“And how about defensive coordinator Brian Flores? He’s coaching a group that’s overperforming its talent. The Vikings’ defense is all the way up to eighth in defensive DVOA. I’ve flip-flopped on this one roughly 400 times, but give me Denver.”

Chiefs (-2.5)

For his third pick, Kapadia predicts the Kansas City Chiefs will hang on to win at home against the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday Night Football. “Both teams are different now than they were in February. The Eagles lost defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon and replaced him with Sean Desai,” he wrote.

“Their secondary has been hit hard with injuries, and Dak Prescott lit them up a couple of weeks ago. The Chiefs, meanwhile, have their best defense and their worst offense of the Mahomes era. It’ll be interesting to see whether that remains true down the stretch or whether the offense shows more juice than it has so far.

“I think we get a classic, much like the Super Bowl was, where Mahomes and Hurts exchange blow after blow. But Andy Reid has been so good after a bye, and I need to see more from this Eagles defense before I trust them in a spot like this.”

For all of The Ringer NFL Week 11 picks, go to the site. More NFL Week 11 expert picks and predictions are on the main page.