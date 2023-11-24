The Ringer staff writer Sheil Kapadia has released his NFL Week 12 expert picks and predictions for the 2023 football season. Three Week 12 matchups of the 2023 NFL season, the league’s 104th season, are featured here.

The Ringer’s NFL Week 12 Expert Picks and Predictions

The Ringer’s Sheil Kapadia has published his expert picks and predictions for three Week 12 matchups of the 2023 NFL season. For the first game, the New England Patriots vs. New York Giants at 1 p.m. ET.

Next, the Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Houston Texans at 1 p.m. ET. Lastly, the Buffalo Bills vs. Philadelphia Eagles at 4:25 p.m. ET.

Through 11 weeks of the 2023 season, the NFL analyst is 78-81-5.

Giants (+3.5)

Kapadia has the New York Giants at home defeating the New England Patriots in Week 12’s tank bowl. “Huge game! Seriously! If the season ended today, the Patriots (2-8) would have the third pick in the draft,” he wrote.

“The Giants (3-8) would have the fifth pick. There will be a battle among quarterback-needy teams to get into the top two. Big draft implications based on the result here.

“Bill Belichick is not saying who will start at quarterback for New England, which pretty much always means the team is making a move. In this case, it would mean benching Mac Jones for either Bailey Zappe or Will Grier.

“The Giants’ defense had six takeaways last week in their win over Washington. We’ll see some of the most conservative football we’ve seen all season in this game.

“Both teams will be terrified of making mistakes. The over/under is just 33.5! When the total is that low, I generally just take the points. Tommy DeVito vs. Bill Belichick. What could go wrong?”

Texans (+1)

Moreover, The Ringer NFL analyst has the Houston Texans finishing with a W at home against the Jacksonville Jaguars. “Based on EPA per drive, last week was the Jaguars’ best offensive performance ever with Trevor Lawrence,” he wrote.

“His average throw went 9.5 yards past the line of scrimmage — easily the farthest distance Lawrence has produced in a game this season. Lawrence created out of structure, scrambled, and threw lasers off play-action.

“This was the version of the Jaguars’ offense I’ve been begging to see. Maybe it’s as simple as good health for Lawrence? He had been dealing with a left knee injury. I want to see more, but that was an encouraging performance.

“The Texans, meanwhile, have won three in a row by a combined 10 points. They had three turnovers in last week’s win over the Cardinals, but that’ll happen. Rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud doesn’t get rattled and continues to be a joy to watch.

“Houston is all the way up to fourth in passing DVOA. This is a tough one to pick, but the Texans have fielded the more consistent offense this season. It’s wild to say, but I think I trust them more than the Jags in this spot.”

Bills (+3)

For his third pick, Kapadia has the Buffalo Bills either winning or covering the 3-point spread on the road against the Philadelphia Eagles. “Congratulations to the Bills for being the weirdest team in the NFL. After last week’s win over the Jets, they have a plus-104 point margin on the season — fourth best in the NFL and second in the AFC,” he added.

“The Bills are fifth in overall DVOA and third on offense. When they don’t turn the ball over, they are very good. When they do turn the ball over, they are very bad. Aren’t you glad you come to me for analysis like that? As for the Eagles, I loved Jalen Hurts’s on-field interview Monday night after their win over the Chiefs.

“It was clear that he had no idea what had just happened or how the Eagles won that game. The defense (and Chiefs miscues) kept them in it, and with A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith on the outside, the Eagles are always one play away from scoring — even on a night when the offense was having all kinds of issues.”

For all of The Ringer NFL Week 12 picks, go to the site. More NFL Week 12 expert picks and predictions are on the main page. Welcome bonuses are available right now for the best NFL betting apps.