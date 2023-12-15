The Ringer staff writer Sheil Kapadia has released his NFL Week 15 expert picks and predictions for the 2023 football season. Three Week 15 matchups of the 2023 NFL season, the league’s 104th season, are featured here.

The Ringer’s Sheil Kapadia has published his expert picks and predictions for three Week 15 matchups of the 2023 NFL season. First off, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Green Bay Packers at 1 p.m. ET this Sunday.

Next, the Dallas Cowboys vs. Buffalo Bills at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday. Lastly, the Philadelphia Eagles vs. Seattle Seahawks at 8:15 p.m. ET for Monday Night Football.

After 14 weeks of the 2023 NFL season, Kapadia is 101-100-7.

Packers (-3.5)

Kapadia has the Green Bay Packers winning at home over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 15. “We all should have known not to trust that Packers defense, right? They gave up 367 yards to the Tommy DeVito-led Giants on Monday night,” he wrote.

“Quarterback Jordan Love did not play well, and the Packers had three turnovers, but in an alternate universe, we’re talking about Green Bay’s resilience and how they won a game despite not being at their best.

“Love and the Packers scored a go-ahead touchdown late in the fourth quarter, but the defense allowed DeVito to complete four straight passes to set up the game-winning field goal for New York.

“As for the Bucs, they did not play a great game against the Falcons, but Baker Mayfield made a couple of plays down the stretch, and they stole a win.

“I am still a big believer in this Packers team. I think they showed their inexperience a little bit last week and had a bad game. I like Green Bay to bounce back here in a big way.”

Bills (-2)

Furthermore, The Ringer NFL analyst has the Buffalo Bills winning at home over the Dallas Cowboys. “The Cowboys are on an absolute tear. They beat the Eagles last week for their fifth straight win and have scored 30-plus in each of those victories,” he wrote.

“Dak Prescott is playing the best football of his career, and the Cowboys offensive line is dominating. Last week couldn’t have worked out any better for the Bills. They now have a 49 percent chance to make the playoffs, according to the New York Times model.

“This might feel like a must-win, but it’s really not. If the Bills lose to the Cowboys but win their last three (at Chargers, home vs. Patriots, at Dolphins), they have over an 80 percent chance of getting in.

“The AFC East title is even still in play for the Bills. If they can pick up one game on the Dolphins in the next three weeks, that Week 18 matchup in Miami would be for the division. The Cowboys are the more complete team, but in a coin-flip game, I’ll take the Bills at home.”

Eagles (-3)

For his third pick, Kapadia has the Philadelphia Eagles getting the job done on the road against the Seattle Seahawks on Monday Night Football. “Since 2000, we’ve seen 107 teams have at least 10 wins through the first 14 weeks of the season. Among that group, the 2023 Eagles rank 104th in point differential, at plus-21,” he added.

“They’ve been outscored by a combined 43 points in back-to-back losses to the 49ers and Cowboys. Offensively, I thought the Eagles looked OK last week in terms of moving the ball, but three of their seven real drives ended with fumbles.

“The defense, however, is a different story. They can’t get off the field on third down. The Eagles have invested heavily in their pass rush, yet they’re producing sacks on third down just 6.3 percent of the time—the lowest rate in the NFL.

“As for the Seahawks, they’re fighting for their playoff lives. Seattle has now lost four in a row for the first time ever during the Pete Carroll era. They’ve poured a lot of resources into a defense that ranks 26th in DVOA.

“If [Geno] Smith returns and the Seahawks can protect him, he could shred this Eagles secondary. But I worry about Seattle’s defense facing an Eagles offense that should have all 11 regular starters healthy for this game. I think it’s a competitive game, but I like the Eagles to grab the cover late.”

For all of The Ringer NFL Week 15 picks, go to the site. More NFL Week 15 expert picks and predictions are on the main page.