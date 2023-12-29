The Ringer staff writer Sheil Kapadia has released his NFL Week 17 expert picks and predictions for the 2023 football season. Three Week 17 matchups of the 2023 NFL season, the league’s 104th season, are featured here.

Check out The Ringer’s NFL Week 17 picks, predictions, and best bets below.

The Ringer’s NFL Week 17 Expert Picks and Predictions

The Ringer’s Sheil Kapadia has published his expert picks and predictions for three Week 17 matchups of the 2023 NFL season. First off, the Detroit Lions vs. Dallas Cowboys at 8:15 p.m. ET this Saturday.

Next, the Miami Dolphins vs. Baltimore Ravens at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday. Lastly, the Cincinnati Bengals vs. Kansas City Chiefs 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday.

After 16 weeks of the 2023 NFL season, Kapadia is 115-117-8.

If you’re new to sports betting, check out our NFL betting guide.

Lions (+5.5)

Kapadia has the Detroit Lions at least covering the spread on the road against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 17. “Congrats to Lions fans. Thirty years in between division titles is no joke,” he wrote.

“I remember questioning the supporting cast around Jared Goff coming into the season, but it turns out they have playmakers all over the offense. Last week against the Vikings, it was running back Jahmyr Gibbs and wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown.

“In previous weeks, it was tight end Sam LaPorta or running back David Montgomery. And it’s all schemed up beautifully by offensive coordinator Ben Johnson. They are just a lot to deal with — specifically when Goff gets to play indoors.

“As for the Cowboys, I don’t think last week’s loss to the Dolphins was disastrous. Dak Prescott did a terrific job on the final drive of getting them the lead back, but the defense couldn’t hold it.

“I have some concerns about this offensive line if left tackle Tyron Smith is still out (he didn’t practice Wednesday), and their run defense is vulnerable. But overall, this is still one of the best teams in the NFC.

“I think Prescott has a monster game here against a shaky Lions defense, but Detroit’s plenty capable of competing in a shootout. I think the Lions keep it close.”

Other NFL Week 17 expert picks are on the main page.

Dolphins (+3)

Moreover, The Ringer NFL analyst has the Miami Dolphins covering on the road against the Baltimore Ravens. “On Extra Point Taken this week, I made the case that no other team can win in as many different ways as the Ravens. They are the only team that ranks in the top five in offensive, defensive, and special teams DVOA,” he wrote.

“These teams are currently the top two seeds in the AFC. As things stand now, the Ravens have a 77 percent chance to earn the bye, while the Dolphins are at 22 percent, according to The New York Times playoff model. But if the Dolphins win, they’ll be the favorites for the top seed with around a 60 percent chance going into Week 18.

“We get MVP favorite Lamar Jackson against a Dolphins defense that is one of the NFL’s most-improved units. We also get Miami’s high-powered offense against a Ravens defense that just took it to the 49ers.

“Like the Ravens, the Dolphins have now evolved into a team that can win in different ways. I’ll be surprised if this isn’t a competitive game. Give me the points.”

Chiefs (-7)

For his third pick, Kapadia has the Kansas City Chiefs winning at home over the Cincinnati Bengals. “The Chiefs have played 109 games with Patrick Mahomes as their starter. Among that sample, last week’s performance against the Raiders ranked dead last in expected points added (EPA) per drive,” he wrote.

“I don’t think this team has it. The pass catchers aren’t good enough. The offensive tackles aren’t good enough. Mahomes has no reason to trust the pieces around him. And if the offensive coaches had answers, we’d have seen them by now.

“As for the Bengals, they’re coming off of a rough one against Pittsburgh. I give them credit for not folding after Joe Burrow went down, but between the defensive struggles and the injuries on offense, they always faced an uphill climb to sneak into the postseason.

“I could see a competitive game here, but I think the Chiefs will do enough late in the game for the cover.”

For all of The Ringer NFL Week 17 picks, go to the site. More NFL Week 17 expert picks and predictions are on the main page. Welcome bonuses are available right now for the best NFL betting apps.