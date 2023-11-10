The Ringer staff writer Sheil Kapadia has released his NFL Week 10 expert picks and predictions for the 2023 football season. Three Week 10 matchups of the 2023 NFL season, the league’s 104th season, are featured here.

The Ringer’s Sheil Kapadia has published his expert picks and predictions for three Week 10 matchups of the 2023 NFL season. Through nine weeks of the season, the NFL analyst is 67-66-3 this season.

For the first game, the Indianapolis Colts vs. New England Patriots at 9:30 a.m. ET in Germany. Next, the San Francisco 49ers vs. Jacksonville Jaguars at 1 p.m. ET. Lastly, the Tennessee Titans vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 1 p.m. ET.

Colts (-1.5)

Kapadia has the Indianapolis Colts winning in Germany against the New England Patriots in Week 10. The Colts are 1-9 straight up in their last 10 meetings with New England. Though, the Pats are also 1-5 SU in their past six contests. “The Patriots are 2-7 and unraveling,” he wrote.

“Last week against the Commanders, starting cornerbacks Jack Jones and J.C. Jackson began the game on the bench. The Athletic’s Chad Graff wrote an excellent piece on the Patriots’ dysfunction, and this passage was an eyebrow-raiser:

‘After the game, Jones liked a tweet (since removed) saying that he should’ve pled guilty (presumably to the charges he faced for bringing loaded guns to the airport at the outset of this season), implying that the alternative is better than this current situation with the Patriots.’

“Graff reported that Jackson won’t even make the trip to Germany for this game. The Colts, meanwhile, broke a three-game losing streak with a win at Carolina.

“Unfortunately, they also took the lead for the most cringeworthy video of the 2023 season. You should not gamble on this game. I’m making a pick only because I have to.”

Jaguars (+3)

Additionally, The Ringer NFL analyst believes the Jacksonville Jaguars will win at home over the San Francisco 49ers. The Niners are coming off their bye week, and the Jags are 7-2 SU in their last nine home games. However, Jacksonville is also 3-17 SU in its past 20 matchups with NFC opponents.

“I don’t know whether this is controversial, but I’m far more concerned about the 49ers defense than the 49ers offense. Yes, they need to score more points — the 17 per game they’ve averaged during this three-game losing streak won’t cut it,” he wrote.

“But offensively, you can make the case that they’re getting a little unlucky. The 49ers are first in offensive DVOA and first in success rate. The defense is 15th in DVOA and 22nd in success rate. Adding defensive end Chase Young should help, but the 49ers need to fix their issues on the back end.

“If you’re a Jaguars fan, you have to feel good about where this team is after nine weeks. They’re 6-2, their defense has been a huge surprise, and they haven’t yet peaked offensively.

“It feels like the general talking points for this game will be: The 49ers won’t really lose four in a row, will they? The Jaguars are good, but they’re not 7-2 good, are they?

“But I generally like to roll with Doug Pederson in an underdog role. Give me Jacksonville.”

Titans (+1)

For his third pick, Kapadia predicts the Tennessee Titans will win on the road over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 10. “Will Levis is a fun, new character for the 2023 season. I don’t know how good he’ll be, but in two games, Levis has already shown that he can make high-difficulty throws,” he added.

“I suspect some horrible decision-making is coming. That’s generally the case with rookie quarterbacks. But I’m definitely interested in seeing more. The goal for Tennessee the rest of the way should be to get Levis reps and gather information on him so that it can have a sense of his upside going into the offseason.

“The Bucs, meanwhile, have lost four straight, but the past three have been by a combined 11 points. They’re mediocre in just about everything they do. I don’t trust either team, but give me Tennessee.”

Furthermore, Tennessee is 8-1 SU in its last nine games against the Bucs. Note that Tampa Bay is 3-10-1 ATS in its previous 14 games when playing as the selected favorite. Plus, the Bucs are 0-7 SU in their past seven contests versus AFC teams.

