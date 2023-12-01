The Ringer staff writer Sheil Kapadia has released his NFL Week 13 expert picks and predictions for the 2023 football season. Three Week 13 matchups of the 2023 NFL season, the league’s 104th season, are featured here.

Check out The Ringer’s NFL Week 13 picks, predictions, and best bets below.

The Ringer’s NFL Week 13 Expert Picks and Predictions

The Ringer’s Sheil Kapadia has published his expert picks and predictions for three Week 13 matchups of the 2023 NFL season. For the first game, the Los Angeles Chargers vs. New England Patriots at 1 p.m. ET.

Next, the Denver Broncos vs. Houston Texans at 1 p.m. ET. Lastly, the San Francisco 49ers vs. Philadelphia Eagles at 4:25 p.m. ET.

Through 12 weeks of the 2023 season, the NFL analyst is 86-88-6.

Chargers (-5.5)

Kapadia has the Los Angeles Chargers defeating the New England Patriots on the road in Week 13. “The Chargers continue to be a miserable team to watch. Great nugget from The Athletic’s Daniel Popper: The Chargers have been either winning or within one score in the fourth quarter of every game this season,” he wrote.

“They’ve had the ball while trailing by one score in the fourth quarter of eight games. They are 1-7 in those games. It’s just the same thing week after week after week (and year after year after year?). As for the Patriots, fading them has been the best bet in football this season.

“They are 2-9 against the spread; that’s the worst cover percentage in the NFL. On the bright side, New England would pick third in the draft if the season ended today, and they have a great chance to overtake the Cardinals for the No. 2 pick. There’s no way to feel good about this one, but give me the Chargers.”

Texans (-3)

Furthermore, The Ringer NFL analyst has the Houston Texans winning at home over the Denver Broncos. Denver is currently on a five-game winning streak. However, the Broncos are also 3-13 in their last 16 road games.

“If you are a Broncos fan, you should sit back and enjoy this run. They’ve won five games in a row to improve to 6-5 and now have a chance to make the playoffs,” he wrote.

“If you’re an objective observer, you should know that the way they’re winning does not feel sustainable. During this win streak, the Broncos are plus-13 in turnover margin. That’s not only best in the NFL, but five better than any other team.

“Every coach emphasizes taking care of the ball and taking the football away from opponents. There’s definitely some skill involved, but there’s also a whole lot of randomness. That randomness is going the Broncos’ way right now, but it’s unlikely to continue the rest of the season — at least not at this rate.

“As for the Texans, their defense got lit up in the loss to Jacksonville last week, but I’m still all in on C.J. Stroud. He didn’t have a lot of easy answers in that game but still found ways to create and keep Houston in the game. I think the Texans are making the playoffs, and I think they’ll get back on track here.”

Eagles (+3)

For his third pick, Kapadia has the Philadelphia Eagles either winning or at least covering the 3-point spread at home against the San Francisco 49ers. “There’s a lot of juice for this one after the Eagles beat San Francisco in the NFC championship game last season,” he added.

“Brock Purdy suffered an elbow injury on San Francisco’s first possession of that game, and the 49ers have since made it clear that they feel like they should have been playing in the Super Bowl. Some fun questions and matchups in this one.

“First, how will the Eagles match up to the 49ers when San Francisco is in 21-personnel (two running backs, one tight end, two wide receivers) and 22-personnel (two running backs, two tight ends, one wide receiver) packages?

“Linebacker is the weakest link on the Eagles roster. If they have to play in their base defense, Kyle Shanahan will find ways to successfully attack the middle of the field.

“Second, when the Eagles have the ball, can the 49ers stop the run? San Francisco has an excellent pass rush but is just 20th in DVOA against the run. D’Andre Swift has played well for the Eagles, and Jalen Hurts’s legs were a factor last week against Buffalo.

“This game will end either with Kyle Shanahan popping champagne for winning his regular-season Super Bowl or with Nick Sirianni flipping the double bird to visiting 49ers fans after an Eagles victory. I’ll take the home dogs.”

For all of The Ringer NFL Week 13 picks, go to the site. More NFL Week 13 expert picks and predictions are on the main page.