Tennis News and Rumors

The Tennis Channel Announces A Surprise Guest Commentator For Upcoming 2023 ATP Finals

Author image
Wendi Oliveros
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
2 min read
Netflix Break Point: Nick Krygios Checked Himself Into Psych Ward After 2019 Wimbledon

The end of the men’s official tennis season is upon us.

The 2023 ATP Finals in Turin, Italy will mark the end.

This tournament is the celebration of the best eight players in the game.

It begins on November 12 and runs through November 19.

The Tennis Channel will have exclusive coverage of the event and announced a surprise guest commentator will be working the event.

He is Australian Nick Kyrgios, 28, the 2022 Wimbledon singles finalist and 2022 Australian Open doubles champion, with his childhood friend and fellow Australian Thanasi Kokkinakis.

Kyrgios has played only one match in 2023 and spent the rest of the year dealing with injuries.

Perhaps the in-match analysis is part of his process for returning to the game in 2024.

Not Uncommon For Tennis Channel To Have A Guest Commentator

Though the selection of Kyrgios may surprise some, it is widely known that the Tennis Channel likes to tap an injured or inactive player to do guest commentating work.

Reilly Opelka and Christopher Eubanks are recent examples on the men’s side, and Genie Bouchard and Shelby Rogers have worked for the network while dealing with injuries that kept them off the WTA Tour.

Fans will watch to see how he handles the media role and what type of expert analysis he brings to the table.

It is another reason to tune into the 2023 ATP Finals from November 12-19 on the Tennis Channel.

 

Topics  
Tennis News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. Her first professional writing job involved following the Cleveland Browns. On a personal note, she is cautiously optimistic about the Baltimore Orioles and has not yet fully recovered from Roger Federer's retirement. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania with her husband, two children, and two cats.
View All Posts By Wendi Oliveros

Wendi Oliveros

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. Her first professional writing job involved following the Cleveland Browns. On a personal note, she is cautiously optimistic about the Baltimore Orioles and has not yet fully recovered from Roger Federer's retirement. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania with her husband, two children, and two cats.
View All Posts By Wendi Oliveros

Related To Tennis News and Rumors

Tennis News and Rumors
Serena Williams

Serena Williams Is First Athlete To Receive Fashion Icon Award

Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  4h
Tennis News and Rumors
Iga Swiatek
That’s A Wrap On The Season: Iga Swiatek Wins The 2023 WTA Finals, Regains World No. 1 Ranking
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  23h
Tennis News and Rumors
Iga Swiatek
Iga Swiatek Defeated Aryna Sabalenka In WTA Semifinals, #1 Ranking Is Up For Grabs
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Nov 5 2023
Tennis News and Rumors
Aryna Sabalenka
WTA Finals Tournament Extended Until Monday Because Of Saturday Night Washout
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Nov 5 2023
Tennis News and Rumors
Jessica Pegula
Jessica Pegula Defeats Doubles Partner Coco Gauff, Advances To Sunday’s Final
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Nov 4 2023
Tennis News and Rumors
Novak Djokovic Net Worth
A New Day At The Paris Masters Brings The Same Winning Result For Novak Djokovic
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Nov 4 2023
Tennis News and Rumors
Coco Gauff
Coco Gauff Defeats Marketa Vondrousova On Day 6 Of 2023 WTA Finals, Advances To Semifinals
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Nov 3 2023
More News
Arrow to top