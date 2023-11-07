The end of the men’s official tennis season is upon us.

The 2023 ATP Finals in Turin, Italy will mark the end.

This tournament is the celebration of the best eight players in the game.

🇮🇹 Put the 8 ATP Finals players in the order that you most *want* them to win (1 being your fav, 8 being your least fav): 1. Djokovic 🇷🇸

2. Alcaraz 🇪🇸

3. Medvedev 🇷🇺

4. Sinner 🇮🇹

5. Rublev 🇷🇺

6. Tsitsipas 🇬🇷

7. Zverev 🇩🇪

8. Rune 🇩🇰 pic.twitter.com/Y3suQsErce — Olly 🎾🇬🇧 (@Olly_Tennis_) November 6, 2023

It begins on November 12 and runs through November 19.

The Tennis Channel will have exclusive coverage of the event and announced a surprise guest commentator will be working the event.

He is Australian Nick Kyrgios, 28, the 2022 Wimbledon singles finalist and 2022 Australian Open doubles champion, with his childhood friend and fellow Australian Thanasi Kokkinakis.

Kyrgios has played only one match in 2023 and spent the rest of the year dealing with injuries.

Perhaps the in-match analysis is part of his process for returning to the game in 2024.

Nick Kyrgios, who has only played one match this year due to injury, will be commentating for Tennis Channel during the ATP Finals in Turin next week. — Ben Rothenberg (@BenRothenberg) November 7, 2023

🇦🇺 Nick Kyrgios quashing any rumours of a possible retirement at the 2024 Australian Open: “I’m trying to be able to return as soon as possible because I miss playing and especially being so close to winning Wimbledon last year, I know I’m there” Source: Mike Tyson Podcast 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/6d7mV6l11I — Olly 🎾🇬🇧 (@Olly_Tennis_) October 9, 2023

Not Uncommon For Tennis Channel To Have A Guest Commentator

Though the selection of Kyrgios may surprise some, it is widely known that the Tennis Channel likes to tap an injured or inactive player to do guest commentating work.

Reilly Opelka and Christopher Eubanks are recent examples on the men’s side, and Genie Bouchard and Shelby Rogers have worked for the network while dealing with injuries that kept them off the WTA Tour.

Fans will watch to see how he handles the media role and what type of expert analysis he brings to the table.

It is another reason to tune into the 2023 ATP Finals from November 12-19 on the Tennis Channel.