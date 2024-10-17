Three biggest games in Week 7 of 2024 NFL season

Heading into the season, one would have thought it would have been a slam dunk that the two Super Bowl finalists from last season would be one of the top games in week seven. However after an injury plagued first six games for the San Francisco 49ers, they are only at .500 at three wins and three losses. Here are the three games this week where both teams are above .500.

Houston Texans @ Green Bay Packers

The Texans lead the AFC South comfortably at five wins and one loss. The Packers are at four wins and two losses, but are last in the highly competitive NFC North. How the Texans will manage the colder conditions of Green Bay will be interesting. One thing that Houston does have going for them at the moment, is their strong running game. Last week at Foxboro, Texans running back Joe Mixon of Oakley, California had 13 carries for 102 rushing yards and one major score. Packers quarterback Jordan Love of Bakersfield, California, meanwhile is red hot. He has thrown 10 touchdown passes in the last three weeks.

Detroit Lions @ Minnesota Vikings

This NFC North Division battle has the makings of being very juicy. The Lions are at 4-1, and in second place, only behind the Vikings, which lead the division at 5-0. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are the only team to beat either the Lions or Vikings this season, as they beat Detroit 20-16 at Ford Field on September 15. Even though the Vikings are undefeated and have given up the least number of points in the NFL (76), Detroit’s defense was great too last week in a 47-9 clobbering over the Dallas Cowboys.

Baltimore Ravens @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Expect a ton of rushing yards in this one. The 4-2 Ravens (co-leaders of the AFC North) battle the 4-2 Buccaneers (co-leaders of the NFC South). Derrick Henry of Yulee, Florida leads the NFL with 704 rushing yards and eight rushing touchdowns, and Lamar Jackson of Pompano Beach, Florida has the most rushing yards in the NFL among quarterbacks (403). The Buccaneers meanwhile had 217 rushing yards between Sean Tucker of Owings Mills, Maryland, and rookie Bucky Irving of Chicago, Illinois in a 51-27 romp over the New Orleans Saints last week.