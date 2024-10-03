Three MLB teams reach 2024 league divisional series

The 2024 Major League Baseball postseason continued on Wednesday with the league wild card series. Three teams advanced from the first round of the playoffs and are off to the league divisional series. They are the San Diego Padres, Kansas City Royals and Detroit Tigers.

Detroit Tigers

The Detroit Tigers reached the second round of the postseason where they will face the Cleveland Guardians. On Wednesday, the Tigers used the opener and it worked for manager A.J. Hinch, as seven Tigers pitchers shut down the Astros offense for a 5-2 victory, and the 2-0 series win.

The seven Tigers who pitched in the game were Tyler Holton of Tallahassee, Florida, Brenan Hanifee of Harrisonburg, Virginia, Brant Hurter of Canton, Georgia, Beau Brieske of Chandler, Arizona, Jackson Jobe of Irving, Texas, Sean Guenther of Atlanta, Georgia, and Will Vest of Houston, Texas. Guenther picked up the win, and Vest had the save.

The big Tigers hit came in the eighth inning. With the game tied at two and the bases loaded, Tigers pinch hitter Andy Ibanez of Havana, Cuba came through in the clutch with a three-run double.

Kansas City Royals

The Royals will next face the New York Yankees after beating the Baltimore Orioles 2-1 to win the series two games to none. What we saw on Wednesday was the incredible speed of shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. of Colleyville, Texas, who reached base on an infield single, for the game-winning run batted in during the sixth inning. At the time of the hit, the Royals had runners on the corners with two out, and if Witt Jr. had not reached base safely, the Orioles would have got out of the inning.

San Diego Padres

The Padres swept the Atlanta Braves 2-0 after a 5-4 game two win. Right fielder Fernando Tatis Jr. of San Pedro de Macoris, Dominican Republic continued his exceptional postseason with three singles in three at bats. All five of the Padres runs came in the second inning with two out, as they clobbered Braves starting pitcher Max Fried. Catcher Kyle Higashioka of Huntington Beach, California hit a solo home run. After three straight singles, Padres third baseman Manny Machado of Hialeah, Florida hit a two run double, and then centerfielder Jackson Merrill of Baltimore, Maryland hit a two-run triple.