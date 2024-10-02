MLB News and Rumors

Three outstanding pitching performances on opening day of 2024 MLB playoffs

Author image
Jeremy Freeborn
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
USATSI_24377880_168396541_lowres-2

The 2024 Major League Baseball postseason began on Tuesday. The most notable story was the fact that three starting pitchers were completely sensational. They were Detroit Tigers starter and overwhelming American League Cy Young favourite Tarik Skubal of Hayward, California, Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Cole Ragans of Gainesville, Florida, and San Diego Padres starting pitcher Michael King of Rochester, New York. Skubal, Ragans and King combined to pitch 19 scoreless innings.

Tarik Skubal

Skubal pitched six innings in a 3-1 Tigers win over the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park. He threw 88 pitches, and had 64 strikes. Skubal had strikeouts, and gave up four hits and one walk. Houston’s lone run came in the bottom of the ninth inning off of Tigers’s relief pitching. Houston actually had the bases loaded and two out in the bottom of the ninth inning, when Jason Hayward hit a line drive to first base which was caught by Tigers first baseman Spencer Torkelson of Petaluma, California for the third out.

Cole Ragans

Ragans pitched six innings in a 1-0 Royals win over the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. He threw 80 pitched of which 60 were strikes. Ragans also had pinpoint control as he had eight strikeouts, zero walks and only gave up four hits. Kansas City’s lone run came from Bobby Witt Jr. of Colleyville, Texas. It was a RBI single in the sixth inning, which scored third baseman Maikel Garcia of La Sabana, Venezuela.

Michael King

King was also flawless on Tuesday in a 4-0 Padres win over the Atlanta Braves. Of King’s 89 pitches, 65 were strikes. He threw seven innings, and gave up five hits, to go along with 12 strikeouts and zero walks.  King’s 12 strikeouts were the second most strikeouts by a Padres pitcher in a postseason game. Kevin Brown of Milledgeville, Georgia has the Padres record as he had 16 strikeouts in a 2-1 Padres win over the Houston Astros in game one of the 1998 National League Divisional Series.

Topics  
MLB News and Rumors Padres Royals Tigers
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Jeremy Freeborn

Twitter Linkedin
I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Related To MLB News and Rumors

MLB News and Rumors
tarik skubal dominant on opening day (1)

2024 MLB Wildcard Series set

Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Oct 1 2024
MLB News and Rumors
pete rose
Baseball legend Pete Rose dies at age 83
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Sep 30 2024
MLB News and Rumors
USATSI_23982120_168396541_lowres-2
Chris Sale and Tarik Skubal win the triple crown for pitchers
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Sep 30 2024
MLB News and Rumors
MLB: NLDS-St. Louis Cardinals at Atlanta Braves
Mets and Braves play gigantic Monday doubleheader
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Sep 30 2024
MLB News and Rumors
USATSI_24127301_168396541_lowres-2
Marlins part ways with manager Skip Schumaker
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Sep 29 2024
MLB News and Rumors
USATSI_24354724_168396541_lowres-2
Shohei Ohtani sets MLB record for most stolen bases in a season by a Japanese player
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Sep 29 2024
MLB News and Rumors
USATSI_24334215_168396541_lowres-2
Detroit Tigers and Kansas City Royals make 2024 MLB postseason
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Sep 28 2024
More News
Arrow to top