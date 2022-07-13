Three-Pete? Mets’ Alonso enters MLB Home Run Derby Seeking 3rd Title

New York Mets’ first baseman Pete Alonso has officially entered his name in the 2022 MLB Home Run Derby.

The MLB made the announcement on its official Twitter page.

Pete Alonso is back in the Home Run Derby!



Will we see a Three-Pete? pic.twitter.com/YNbKPzeVlE — MLB (@MLB) July 11, 2022

2022 Home Run Derby Bracket

Alonso, who won the Home Run Derby in 2021 and 2020, will be joined by a talented cast of co-stars in the annual slugfest.

Atlanta Braves’ outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr, Washington Nationals’ slugger Juan Soto, and Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Kyle Schwarber are among the confirmed participants expected to fill out the Home Run Derby bracket in 2022.

Baseball legend Albert Pujols will also get an honorary invite to the Derby despite hitting just five home runs this season.

For a breakdown of all the players participating in the 2022 Home Run Derby at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California, check out the list below.

2022 Home Run Derby Participants

Juan Soto , Washington Nationals — 17 HR

, Washington Nationals — 17 HR Ronald Acuna Jr ., Atlanta Braves — 8 HR

., Atlanta Braves — 8 HR Pete Alonso , New York Mets — 23 HR

, New York Mets — 23 HR Kyle Schwarber , Philadelphia Phillies — 28 HR

, Philadelphia Phillies — 28 HR Albert Pujols, St. Louis Cardinals — 5 HR

Alonso to Defend Consecutive Home Run Derby Titles

Home Run Derby 2022 will take place at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California on Monday, July 18, 2022 at 8 pm ET.

In the 2021 Home Run Derby, Alonso beat Baltimore Orioles’ first baseman Trey Mancini to become only the third player ever to win back-to-back Derbys.

He also showcased that he can hit the ball a long way.

Last year, Alonso launched 74 home runs that covered a total of 6.35 miles in distance on his way to victory, joining Ken Griffey Jr. (1998-99) and Yoenis Cespedes (2013-14) as the only back-to-back Home Run Derby winners.

Can Alonso Win the MLB Home Run Derby in 2022?

According to the top online sportsbooks, Alonso is expected to have the best Home Run Derby odds in 2022, and with good reason.

The Mets’ star has been among the most productive hitters in baseball this season.

Alonso enters the 2022 MLB All-Star Break as the league-leader in RBIs with 72 and has crushed 23 home runs already this year, good for sixth in the MLB. He is also making contact more than ever, hitting a career-high .269 at the dish so far this year.

When it comes to hitting the long ball, Alonso is in elite company with some of the game’s best power hitters.

For his career, Alonso has hit 129 home runs in 1689 at-bats, giving him a home run percentage of 7.63 percent. While that number might not seem very high, it is one of the most elite marks in baseball history.

To put Alonso’s home run rate into perspective, he’s right up there with Barry Bonds (7.7 percent), Babe Ruth (8.5 percent), and Mark McGuire (9.4 percent) among the greatest home run hitters of all-time.

In an event that is practically made for Alonso, the Mets’ slugger should have no problems showcasing power at the plate once again in 2022.